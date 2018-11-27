Try 3 months for $3
Frostival

Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen reads the holiday favorite "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," prior to the tree lighting during a recent Sturgis Winter Frostival. This year's event will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at Rally Point.

 Journal staff

CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

Nov. 30

Trucker Radio, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Derek Deyong, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's

Dec. 1

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: Visions of Sugar Plums, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

Holiday at the Cathedral Concert, 7:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help

Trucker Radio, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Derek Deyong, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's

Dec. 2

Wilt Brothers Band, 1-5 p.m., Moose Family Center

Rapid City Children's Chorus presents Holiday Traditions, 3 p.m., Performing Arts Center, $8 adults, $7 seniors and students

Holiday at the Cathedral Concert, 7:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help

Dec. 3

Tonic Sol Fa, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, $20-$45

Deadwood

Nov. 30

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Dec. 1

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Hill City

Dec. 1

Brent Morris & the Western Acoustics, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. music, High Country Guest Ranch

Carolina Story, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., $10 in advance, $12 at the door

Spearfish

Nov. 30

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

Dec. 1

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

PERFORMANCES

Dec. 4

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City

SPECIAL EVENTS

Nov. 27

ArtCentral Film Festival Movie “Dakota 38,” 6:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish

Nov. 28

Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7

Festival of Trees, 5 to 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead

Nov. 29

Does Drove 33 Craft Fair, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rapid City Regional Hospital. Proceeds to benefit Hospice House.

Winter Frostival tree-lighting ceremony, 6 p.m., Rally Point, Sturgis

Festival of Trees, 5 to 8 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead

Nov. 30

Y-Arts, 5-9 p.m., YMCA, Rapid City

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Winter Frostival Parade of Lights, 6 p.m., Junction Avenue, Sturgis

Dec. 1

Rapid City Garden Club Wreath and Centerpiece Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Y-Arts, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., YMCA, Rapid City

Winter Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shirley's Adult Day Center, Rapid City

Craft Fair and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Open Heart United Methodist Church, Rapid City

Black Hills Railway Society Open House, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., S.D. Stockgrowers basement, Rapid City, $3 adults

Newell Festival of Trees

Winter Market and Vendor Fair, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rapid City

Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 2

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

ART/EXHIBITS

Through the end of the year: “Fairie Houses” exhibit, Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche

Until Jan. 14: Mark Little Elk artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum, Rapid City

Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City; reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 30

