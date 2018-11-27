CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Nov. 30
Trucker Radio, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Derek Deyong, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Dec. 1
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: Visions of Sugar Plums, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Holiday at the Cathedral Concert, 7:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Trucker Radio, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Derek Deyong, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Dec. 2
Wilt Brothers Band, 1-5 p.m., Moose Family Center
Rapid City Children's Chorus presents Holiday Traditions, 3 p.m., Performing Arts Center, $8 adults, $7 seniors and students
Holiday at the Cathedral Concert, 7:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Dec. 3
Tonic Sol Fa, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, $20-$45
Deadwood
Nov. 30
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Dec. 1
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Hill City
Dec. 1
Brent Morris & the Western Acoustics, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. music, High Country Guest Ranch
Carolina Story, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., $10 in advance, $12 at the door
Spearfish
Nov. 30
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Dec. 1
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
PERFORMANCES
Dec. 4
Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City
SPECIAL EVENTS
Nov. 27
ArtCentral Film Festival Movie “Dakota 38,” 6:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish
Nov. 28
Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7
Festival of Trees, 5 to 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead
Nov. 29
Does Drove 33 Craft Fair, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rapid City Regional Hospital. Proceeds to benefit Hospice House.
Winter Frostival tree-lighting ceremony, 6 p.m., Rally Point, Sturgis
Festival of Trees, 5 to 8 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead
Nov. 30
Y-Arts, 5-9 p.m., YMCA, Rapid City
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Winter Frostival Parade of Lights, 6 p.m., Junction Avenue, Sturgis
Dec. 1
Rapid City Garden Club Wreath and Centerpiece Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Y-Arts, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., YMCA, Rapid City
Winter Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shirley's Adult Day Center, Rapid City
Craft Fair and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Open Heart United Methodist Church, Rapid City
Black Hills Railway Society Open House, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., S.D. Stockgrowers basement, Rapid City, $3 adults
Newell Festival of Trees
Winter Market and Vendor Fair, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rapid City
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 2
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
ART/EXHIBITS
Through the end of the year: “Fairie Houses” exhibit, Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche
Until Jan. 14: Mark Little Elk artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City; reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 30