LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
May 14
Joe O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
May 17
Heath Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
May 18
Heath Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
May 19
Sarah Harralson & Christine Bauer, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Deadwood
May 17
Mark Chesnutt, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Piedmont
May 17
Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse
May 18
Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse
Spearfish
May 17
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
May 18
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Sturgis
May 15
Chris Cady acoustic showcase, 6 p.m., followed by L.A. Jam and open mic night, Loud American Roadhouse
May 17
Tris Munsick and the Innocents, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse
PERFORMANCES
May 17
"Sherlock Holmes," 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $5
"Noises Off," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
May 18
"Sherlock Holmes," 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $5
"Noises Off," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
May 19
"Noises Off," 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SPECIAL EVENTS
May 16
Dr. Claude Boyd induction into American Fisheries Society - Fish Culture Section Hall of Fame, D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives, Spearfish
Sixth-graders Wax Museum Night, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., West Middle School, Rapid City
May 18
Booth Day, cake served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives, Spearfish
Comedian Ron White, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
May 19
Sanctuary Stained Glass Tour; 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, First Presbyterian Church, Holy Cross Chapel at Terra Sancta, Rapid City Regional Hospital Chapel, South Canyon Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church, Rapid City
"Fairytales and Folktales" Family Fun Day, 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche, $2
ART/EXHIBITS
Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City
Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City
Through July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City