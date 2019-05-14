{{featured_button_text}}
Artwork from the exhibit Takuwe is pictured. This is the final week to see the exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. Takuwe focuses on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information. It opened in February.

 Courtesy photo

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

May 14

Joe O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

May 17

Heath Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

May 18

Heath Johnson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

May 19

Sarah Harralson & Christine Bauer, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Deadwood

May 17

Mark Chesnutt, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Piedmont

May 17

Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse

May 18

Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse

Spearfish

May 17

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

May 18

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Sturgis

May 15

Chris Cady acoustic showcase, 6 p.m., followed by L.A. Jam and open mic night, Loud American Roadhouse

May 17

Tris Munsick and the Innocents, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse

PERFORMANCES

May 17 

"Sherlock Holmes," 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $5

"Noises Off," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

May 18

"Sherlock Holmes," 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $5

"Noises Off," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

May 19

"Noises Off," 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SPECIAL EVENTS

May 16

Dr. Claude Boyd induction into American Fisheries Society - Fish Culture Section Hall of Fame, D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives, Spearfish

Sixth-graders Wax Museum Night, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., West Middle School, Rapid City

May 18

Booth Day, cake served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives, Spearfish

Comedian Ron White, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

May 19

Sanctuary Stained Glass Tour; 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, First Presbyterian Church, Holy Cross Chapel at Terra Sancta, Rapid City Regional Hospital Chapel, South Canyon Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church, Rapid City

"Fairytales and Folktales" Family Fun Day, 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche, $2

ART/EXHIBITS

Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City

Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City

Through July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City

