LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Feb. 8
Camp Comfort, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Feb. 9
Raga Garnita-Joyful Heart — Black Hills Balinese Gamelan, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Public Library downtown
Luke Olson, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Camp Comfort, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Sturgis
Feb. 8
Slamabama, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse
PERFORMANCES
Feb. 8
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Crimes of the Heart, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth
Feb. 9
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Crimes of the Heart, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth
Feb. 10
Return to the Forbidden Planet, 2 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth
SPECIAL EVENTS
Feb. 7
Geek Speak Lecture: Bruce Springsteen as Storyteller, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
Pancake and sausage feed, 5-7 p.m., Hayward Fire Station, Keystone. Proceeds to benefit Battle Creek Firefighters Association.
Feb. 8
Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo, noon to 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Turtle Soup presents Cleveland Abbott - SD Hall of Fame, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City
Soup Supper Plus Bake and Craft Sale, 5-7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Sturgis. Proceeds to benefit Meade County Relay for Life.
Diamonds and Denim Dinner Theatre Fundraiser, Youth & Family Services, Rapid City, $70, 342-4195. Featuring Craig Karges "The Extraordinist!"
Calamity’s Shindig: Deadwood History’s Fundraiser, 6-9 p.m., Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood, $40
Feb. 9
Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
South Dakota Veterans Forum, 9-11 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Arley Fadness will speak on significant ballooning events and historic ascensions from Stratobowl.
Lovers Leap Snowshoe Hike, 9 a.m. to noon, Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center, Custer State Park. Pre-register at 605-255-4515
Tour De Chocolate, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hill City
Polar Bear Chili Cook-off and Minnow Races, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hill City
Feb. 10
Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Four Chaplains Memorial Service, 1:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Sturgis
Learning Forum: Prostitution in Deadwood presented by Michael Trump, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring King Solomon's Mines, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
Feb. 13
Darton Geological Society, 6 p.m. social, 6:30 p.m. potluck, 7 p.m. meeting followed by speaker, Westhills Village, Rapid City. Sarah Keenan present "Nutrient hotspots in time: modern and geologic animal decay."
ART/EXHIBITS
Through Feb. 15: Kyle Novak art exhibit, “Relevance at the End of Everything,” APEX Gallery at S.D. School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City
Through Feb. 22: Emerging artist Tonna Zieske exhibit “Leaves: Raw Edge Applique Art Quilts,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: Abstract pen-and-ink artist Alan Montgomery exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City