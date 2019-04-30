{{featured_button_text}}
Music-Q&A-Halestorm

In this July 20, 2018, photo, members of Halestorm, from left, Josh Smith, Joe Hottinger, Lzzy Hale, and Arejay Hale pose in Nashville, Tenn., to promote their new record, “Vicious,” out on July 27. The Grammy-winning band will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 7 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.

 AP Photo, Mark Humphrey

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

May 2

Kelsea Ballerini "Miss Me More Tour" with Brett Young and special guest Brandon Ratcliff, 7 p.m., Ice Arena, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

May 3

Chris Cady, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Ryan Merwin, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

May 4

Chris Cady, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

May 7

Seth Sterner, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Halestorm with special guests Palaye Royale & Beasto Blanco, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Piedmont

May 3

Extreme Karaoke, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse

Spearfish

May 2

"Carnival of the Animals" Piano Duet Club, 7:30 p.m., Meier Recital Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

May 3

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

May 4

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Sturgis

May 3

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

PERFORMANCES

May 3 & 4

"Oliver!" 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth

"Noises Off," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

May 5

"Oliver!" 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

"Noises Off," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SPECIAL EVENTS

May 1

Black Hills Film Festival, Performing Arts Center Historic Theater, Rapid City. $10 for single day, $50 for event pass. 

May 2

Black Hills Film Festival, Elks Theatre, Rapid City. $10 for single day, $50 for event pass. 

Deadwood City of Ghosts, paranormal investigations, various locations, Deadwood

National Day of Prayer, noon to 1 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City; various locations

May 3

Black Hills Film Festival, Hot Springs, Rapid City and Hill City. $10 for single day, $50 for event pass. 

Deadwood City of Ghosts, paranormal investigations, various locations, Deadwood

Run for the Roses, Kentucky Derby "indulgence weekend," registration at Saloon No. 10. Tickets are $100 and are available at 800-344-8826.

Turtle Soup: Historic Stories, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors

Naja Shrine Circus, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Cinco de Mayo, 5 to 7 p.m., various locations, Deadwood.

South Dakota Governor’s Biennial Art Exhibition Artist's Reception, 5-7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

May 4

Black Hills Film Festival, Hill City High School theater & Hot Springs Theatre. $10 for single day, $50 for event pass. 

Deadwood City of Ghosts, paranormal investigations, various locations, Deadwood.

Fruhlingsfest & Spring Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City, $25 until noon May 3, $30 day of event

Cinco de Mayo Margarita March, 1 to 5 p.m., various locations, Deadwood. Tickets are $20.

Run for the Roses, Kentucky Derby "indulgence weekend," registration at Saloon No. 10. Tickets are $100 and are available at 800-344-8826.

Suicide Prevention Walk and Fun Run, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. walk, Old Storybook Island shelter, Rapid City

Hidden Treasure Rummage Sale/Flea Market, 9 a.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Black Hills Railway Society Model Train Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stockgrowers Association Bldg. basement, Rapid City, $3 adult

First Saturday Brunch, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $5. Daniel Hanson will speak about the Mammoth Site in Hot Springs.

Naja Shrine Circus, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

May 5

Black Hills Film Festival, Hill City High School theater & Hot Springs Theatre. $10 for single day, $50 for event pass. 

Deadwood City of Ghosts, paranormal investigations, various locations, Deadwood

Wildfire Awareness, 1-3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Let’s Go to the Movies figure skating exhibition, 1:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park Ice Arena, Rapid City

Naja Shrine Circus, 2 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

ART/EXHIBITS

Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City

Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City

Through July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.