LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
May 2
Kelsea Ballerini "Miss Me More Tour" with Brett Young and special guest Brandon Ratcliff, 7 p.m., Ice Arena, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
May 3
Chris Cady, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Ryan Merwin, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
May 4
Chris Cady, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Dakota Country, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
May 7
Seth Sterner, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Halestorm with special guests Palaye Royale & Beasto Blanco, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Piedmont
May 3
Extreme Karaoke, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse
Spearfish
May 2
"Carnival of the Animals" Piano Duet Club, 7:30 p.m., Meier Recital Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
May 3
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
May 4
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Sturgis
May 3
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
PERFORMANCES
May 3 & 4
"Oliver!" 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth
"Noises Off," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
May 5
"Oliver!" 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth
"Noises Off," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SPECIAL EVENTS
May 1
Black Hills Film Festival, Performing Arts Center Historic Theater, Rapid City. $10 for single day, $50 for event pass.
May 2
Black Hills Film Festival, Elks Theatre, Rapid City. $10 for single day, $50 for event pass.
Deadwood City of Ghosts, paranormal investigations, various locations, Deadwood
National Day of Prayer, noon to 1 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City; various locations
May 3
Black Hills Film Festival, Hot Springs, Rapid City and Hill City. $10 for single day, $50 for event pass.
Deadwood City of Ghosts, paranormal investigations, various locations, Deadwood
Run for the Roses, Kentucky Derby "indulgence weekend," registration at Saloon No. 10. Tickets are $100 and are available at 800-344-8826.
Turtle Soup: Historic Stories, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors
Naja Shrine Circus, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Cinco de Mayo, 5 to 7 p.m., various locations, Deadwood.
South Dakota Governor’s Biennial Art Exhibition Artist's Reception, 5-7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
May 4
Black Hills Film Festival, Hill City High School theater & Hot Springs Theatre. $10 for single day, $50 for event pass.
Deadwood City of Ghosts, paranormal investigations, various locations, Deadwood.
Fruhlingsfest & Spring Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City, $25 until noon May 3, $30 day of event
Cinco de Mayo Margarita March, 1 to 5 p.m., various locations, Deadwood. Tickets are $20.
Run for the Roses, Kentucky Derby "indulgence weekend," registration at Saloon No. 10. Tickets are $100 and are available at 800-344-8826.
Suicide Prevention Walk and Fun Run, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. walk, Old Storybook Island shelter, Rapid City
Hidden Treasure Rummage Sale/Flea Market, 9 a.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Black Hills Railway Society Model Train Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stockgrowers Association Bldg. basement, Rapid City, $3 adult
First Saturday Brunch, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $5. Daniel Hanson will speak about the Mammoth Site in Hot Springs.
Naja Shrine Circus, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
May 5
Black Hills Film Festival, Hill City High School theater & Hot Springs Theatre. $10 for single day, $50 for event pass.
Deadwood City of Ghosts, paranormal investigations, various locations, Deadwood
Wildfire Awareness, 1-3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Let’s Go to the Movies figure skating exhibition, 1:30 p.m., Roosevelt Park Ice Arena, Rapid City
Naja Shrine Circus, 2 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
ART/EXHIBITS
Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City
Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City
Through July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City