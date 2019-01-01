Happenings

CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Jan. 3
You Knew Me When, 5 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Jan. 4
Sophia Beatty, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Jan. 5
Sophia Beatty, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Jan. 11
Andreia Mraz, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Jan. 12
Andreia Mraz, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Deadwood
Jan. 11
Deadwood Red Dirt Festival, Deadwood Mountain Grand
Jan. 12
Deadwood Red Dirt Festival, Deadwood Mountain Grand
Spearfish
Jan. 4
You Knew Me When, 7 p.m., Spearfish Creek Wine Bar
PERFORMANCES
Jan. 4
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
Jan. 5
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
Jan. 10
Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show
Jan. 11
Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
Jan. 12
Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SPECIAL EVENTS
Jan. 1
Custer State Park First Day Hike, meet at 10 a.m. at visitor center, hiking Creekside Trail
New Year's Day Volksmarch, 1 p.m. registration, Hotel Alex Johnson, Rapid City
Jan. 5
First Saturday Brunch — Bear Butte Journeys, 10-11:30 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $5
Jan. 12
Veterans Forum, 9-11 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Guest speaker will be James Huff.
Le Belle Marche', 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Historic Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche
ART/EXHIBITS
Until Jan. 14: Mark Little Elk artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: Abstract pen-and-ink artist Alan Montgomery exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City