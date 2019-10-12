Deadwood wants to start its Halloween parties a little early this year, so it's bringing in the mummies.
No, really: Funk band Here Come the Mummies will headline a concert at 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Deadwood Mountain Grand as part of a pre-Deadweird bash, according to a news release from the event venue. The party will also include a costume contest and "spooky drink specials."
The studio musicians maintain their mysterious personas by staying wrapped in their mummy outfits during performances and using aliases like Eddie Mummy, Bucking Blanco and Mummy Cass. From their pun-laced song titles to darkly comedic stage personas to their high-energy shows, event organizers say the concert will "bend your brain and melt your face."
“If you want an amazing live show, Here Come The Mummies is the concert for you,” Susan Kightlinger, Deadwood Mountain Grand general manager said in the release. “This group combines excellent musicianship with a jaw dropping stage show. You are not going to want to miss it.”
Known for their funk/R&B style, Here Come the Mummies started in 2000 and put out their first album in 2002, "Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave," followed by eight more studio albums, several EPs, and a live DVD, "Undead Live." Their song "Dirty Minds" has been on the movie "Fired Up!" and on episodes of "Big Shots," "The Loop" and "Scrubs."
The band has also performed with P-Funk, Al Green, Mavis Staples, KC and the Sunshine Band and Cheap Trick and become a regular guest on "The Bob and Tom Show."
Tickets are $20, all general admission, and are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office at 559-0386 or at ticketmaster.com.