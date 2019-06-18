{{featured_button_text}}
Art and Arcana

“Dungeons & Dragons Art and Arcana: A Visual History”

by Michael Witwer, Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, Sam Witwer

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Throughout the 45-year history of Dungeons & Dragons, the game’s artwork has been one of its most prominent and enduring features. “Art and Arcana” takes a journey from the earliest days of traced images to full-color paintings by the modern masters of fantasy art, many of whom comment on their favorite works. Not only an art book, “Art and Arcana” is also a history of the game. As the artwork has evolved, so has the game itself, growing from a basement hobby into a massive hit before dying and being reborn under Wizards of the Coast.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0