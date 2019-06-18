“Dungeons & Dragons Art and Arcana: A Visual History”
by Michael Witwer, Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, Sam Witwer
Throughout the 45-year history of Dungeons & Dragons, the game’s artwork has been one of its most prominent and enduring features. “Art and Arcana” takes a journey from the earliest days of traced images to full-color paintings by the modern masters of fantasy art, many of whom comment on their favorite works. Not only an art book, “Art and Arcana” is also a history of the game. As the artwork has evolved, so has the game itself, growing from a basement hobby into a massive hit before dying and being reborn under Wizards of the Coast.