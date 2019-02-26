HOT SPRINGS — The annual Southern Hills Holistic Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 2 at the Mueller Center in Hot Springs.
According to a press release, the event features gifts and products as well as information focused on health, wellness, sustainability, recreation, mind/body/spirit balance, and more.
Types of exhibitors planned include health and wellness providers, intuitive consultants, mediums, and gems and crystals. There also will be speakers featured through the day’s activities.
Call or text 605-858-2949 or find 2019 Southern Hills Holistic Fair on Facebook for more information.