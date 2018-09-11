LEAD | The Mile-Up Film Project, a contest to create a short film in 48 hours, will run Sept. 21-23.
According to a news release, the competition will feature teams going through the filmmaking process — writing, shooting and editing — to make a 4- to 7-minute film over the course of a weekend.
During the orientation kick-off event, set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in Greenfield Pub at 314 W. Main St., the teams will receive their requirements for their films as well as draw for the genres of films they will do. The teams then will have until 5 p.m. Sept. 23 to complete their films. The finished films will be shown before an audience at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Historic Homestake Opera House, and judges will award the top films.
Cost to attend the films’ screenings is $5 per person.
Go to www.homestakeoperahouse.org/events--tickets.html or searching for the event on www.eventbrite.com for a summary of the rules. For more information, contact Jamie Myers by calling 605-228-4796 or emailing to thingevski@yahoo.com.