“The Indifferent Stars Above: the Harrowing Saga of the Donner Party” by Daniel James Brown
Daniel James Brown’s epic historical thriller takes the reader inside the lives of the members of the infamous Donner Party. The reader is transported over the endless, storming prairies, through scorching deserts and over the frigid, snowy mountains. Throughout the journey, Brown manages to convey a sense of impending doom hovering over the travelers as they make their way westward toward the gold fields of California. Even though we know how the Donner Party met their end, Brown makes the journey well worth the read.