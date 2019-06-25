Black Hills Parks and Forest Association, Jewel Cave National Monument and the Paha Sapa Grotto host a Jewel Cave 200-Mile Celebration and Reunion June 28-30.
The three-day event celebrates the recent mapping of 200 miles of cave passageways and Jewel Cave, the third-longest cave in the world. Most events take place at Custer High School, unless otherwise noted on the event's website.
Learn about cave exploration with things like a mobile cave exhibit, cave simulator and a cave maze. Participate in fun and educational activities, eat barbecue, and learn from expert speakers.
A news release from the parks and forests association says speakers are scheduled throughout the weekend to discuss things like white-nose syndrome in bats, watershed effects on caves, advancements in cave survey and cartography and the history of Jewel Cave exploration.
Keynote speaker for the Saturday banquet is Dr. Hazel Barton, professor and director of integrated bioscience at the University of Akron, Ohio. Barton’s research specializes in the microbial interactions and adaptations in cave environments, and the role of fungus in the white-nose syndrome in bats. Her work has been widely featured in publications like Sports Illustrated, Forbes, National Geographic Explorer, NPR and BBC Radio, and shows like Animal Planet, the History Channel and National Geographic, and in the IMAX movie "Journey into Amazing Caves."
This celebration is open to the public. Registration is required for the speaker programs and Friday and Saturday evening activities. Full event registration is $85 for adults and $50 for youth.
For a full schedule of events, and to register, visit blackhillsparks.org/partners/jewel-cave-national-monument/jewel-cave-200-mile-celebration-reunion/.