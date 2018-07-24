As part of Rapid City Public Library’s mission to provide educational opportunities to enrich the community, the library is hosting a series of job skills classes. The classes were developed based on feedback from discussions with community organizations and based on observations from working one-on-one with many job-seekers.
The classes will teach basic-to-advanced professional job skills that many local businesses are looking for in their employees. Some of these skills include the ability to articulate qualifications in effective resumes and cover letters, interview skills, and professional networking in the workplace, online and in the community. Also, since most applications and job listings are online, technology skills will be addressed.
The library is pleased to partner with many organizations in the community that are serving as local experts to provide training and guidance for these skills.
The classes are held every other Sunday afternoon through September from 4 – 5 p.m. at the downtown library, 610 Quincy St., in the Helen Hoyt Room.
The sessions on Job Searches and Tech Skills, Resumes and Cover Letters and Social Media Etiquette have been completed, but there are still a variety of useful classes coming up.
The next class, Connecting with the Right People, is July 29 and will be facilitated by Rapid City Economic Development Coordinator Ryan Harris. Learn how to make professional connections to land the right job or get a higher paying job with effective networking tips.
On Aug. 12, Bob Phillips of National American University will present valuable interview tips, including how to ask questions at an interview, professional attire, phone interview techniques, and making great first impressions.
Taking learning to the next level, practice interviews will take place on Aug. 26. Participants will have the opportunity to speak to interviewers and conduct a practice interview. Attendees will also receive feedback from facilitator Scott Pribyl of Kelly Services on how they can improve their chances of securing their desired job.
The Professionalism at Work class will be held Sept. 9, and will be taught by Samantha McGrath with the Department of Labor. She will address soft skills such as the importance of attitude, attendance, and accountability.
The final class for the series is Manage Your Money with Heide Bulman of Black Hills Federal Credit Union. Focusing on financial literacy, Bulman will present tips on creating budgets, signing up for a checking account, and basic information about bank accounts and how to manage them.
The library has provided similar skills training on an individual basis for many years; we hope this focused initiative will allow more Rapid Citians to improve their job opportunities for personal and financial growth. For more information about the job skills series or any of the library’s other events, please visit rapidcitylibrary.org and click the events/classes tab.