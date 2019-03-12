Kick up your heels for the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots,” which will be performed March 16-17 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre.
Based on the 2005 British film of the same name, the well-honored production tells the story of a young man named Charlie Price, who is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.
The production features music by Grammy and Tony award-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by Tony and Emmy-winning actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein.
Kinky Boots opened on Broadway in 2013 and won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. In addition to the Broadway production, the musical is also running in London’s West End and is currently in the middle of a large North American tour.
The Civic Center works with theater legend Lynn Singleton to bring shows of this caliber to the Rapid City area. The year-long process includes working with Singleton on tour dates, and popularity of shows from fans.
“We try to finalize our shows a year in advance. He [Singleton] consults with us to find what's available on tour for our area and we take a look at those shows and go from there,” said Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer.
They have a formula of what their customers want to see for the Broadway series every year, which includes picking shows to which the audience will respond well. Traditional musicals, family-oriented shows, and modern productions are at the top of the list. Results are gathered by maintaining close relationships with subscription holders and conducting exit polls after shows.
Baltzer said the Civic Center is currently hard at work on putting together next year’s lineup.
“We're trying to finalize next season as we speak. I can’t announce anything yet, but right now we're feeling pretty comfortable with our shows for next year,” he said.
Showtimes for “Kinky Boots” are 7:30 p.m. March 16 and 2 p.m. March 17. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets start at $49.50. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit gotmine.com or call the box office at 1-800-GOT-MINE.