DEADWOOD | Organizers of Kool Deadwood Nites get an earful whenever a band plays late into the evening.
A generation once instructed to, “Don’t trust anyone over 30,” now struggles to stay alert past 9:30 p.m.
For many listeners, there’s toe-tapping familiarity with the 1960s musicians booked for Kool Deadwood Nites and the Sturgis Mustang Rally, even if the intervening half-century has rendered most song titles meaningless.
I'm turning 60. I can't be the only one who struggles with this, right?
Older listeners experience these bands in much the same way their parents hummed along with Lawrence Welk — opening doors to youthful first feelings.
Ours was a different world, of course, globally defined by the Cold War between the Soviets and U.S., by F4 Phantoms and Minuteman IIs, but the music brooked themes of love, temptation and heartbreak. Even boys leaving for Saigon on C-130s dreamed of their brown-eyed girls.
Or their cars, a 1964 Pontiac GTO, 1968 Dodge Charger or Plymouth Road Runner. A '58 Chevy. It was all a matter of priorities.
Each car came standard with four-sixty air conditioning (four windows down at 60 mph). Music from push-button radios poured from open windows, including the triangular glass vents.
Heavy metal muscle cars powered by cheap octane rumbled into malt-shack parking lots, where guys talked about V-8 engines measured in cubic inches, and girls talked about who knows what.
The period covered by this year's bands for Kool Deadwood Nites and Sturgis Mustang Rally tracks a history that includes the first notes of alarm raised over the Vietnam War until President Nixon’s declaration of peace with honor. It covers the full era of the original Ford Mustang, from the 1962 concept car to its end of production in 1973. It stretches from Kennedy’s 1962 speech, “We choose to go to the moon,” to Armstrong’s giant leap for mankind in 1969.
The songs of the 1960s long ago slipped from classic rock lineups, so it’s getting harder to match tunes to titles. Oldies now comprise hair bands.
Here is a sampling of the lyrics from the bands playing Kool Deadwood Nites and the Sturgis Mustang Rally. Try to imagine a low rumble from chrome pipes as you're parked near a cool lake with a new flame:
* It was the summer of love, 1967, when The Grass Roots made waves with “Let’s Live for Today.”
Lyrics sample: Sha la la la la la live for today
And don't worry 'bout tomorrow, hey
* The Cuban Missile Crisis would threaten the world in 1962, the year The Lettermen released a version of "When I Fall in Love."
Lyrics sample: When I fall in love it will be forever
Or I'll never fall in love
* In 1967, perhaps observing a new trend in transportation, The Box Tops mailed “The letter”
Lyrics sample: Gimme a ticket for an aeroplane
Ain't got time to take a fast train
Lonely days are gone, I'm a-goin' home
My baby, just-a wrote me a letter
* In 1967, The Turtles replaced the Beatles’ “Penny Lane” on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Happy Together.”
Lyrics sample: Imagine me and you, I do
I think about you day and night, it's only right
To think about the girl you love and hold her tight
So happy together
* Deadwood will draw Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night, who in 1969 released “One.”
Lyrics sample: One is the loneliest number that you'll ever do
Two can be as bad as one
It's the loneliest number since the number one
* In 1968, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap sang an anthem to temptation in “Young Girl.”
Lyrics sample: Young girl, get out of my mind
My love for you is way out of line
Better run girl
You're much too young girl
* In 1967, The Association sang about idealized love in "Cherish."
Lyrics sample: Cherish is the word I use to describe
All the feeling that I have hiding here for you inside
You don't know how many times I've wished that I had told you
* Also taking the concert stage will be Mark Lindsay, formerly of Paul Revere & The Raiders, whose 1971 version of "Indian Reservation (The Lament of the Cherokee Reservation Indian)" preceded the Wounded Knee incident by two years.
Lyrics sample: They took the whole Indian nation,
Locked us on this reservation.
Took away our native tongue,
And taught their English to our young
* In 1969, The Cowsills sang about a fashion statement that defined allegiances, "Hair."
Lyrics sample: Darlin', give me a head with hair, long beautiful hair
Shining, gleaming, steaming, flaxen, waxen
Give me down to there hair, shoulder length or longer
Here, baby, there, momma, everywhere, daddy, daddy
In 1962, Jay & The Americans broke hearts with “She cried”
Lyrics sample: And when I told her
I didn't love her anymore
She cried (She cried)
And when I told her
Her kisses were not like before
She cried (She cried)
In 1966, The Happenings released its version of “Go Away Little Girl."
Lyrics sample: Go away, little girl. Go away, little girl.
I'm not supposed to be alone with you.