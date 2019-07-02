Go for gold.
Lead will celebrate the Fourth of July with its annual Gold Camp Jubilee Days July 3-6. As part of the festivities, Homestake Opera House is hosting "Plains Speaking People: An Evening of Homestake Heritage," a live radio-style show.
A news release from the opera house says the show will use the stage to tell stories about the Homestake Gold Mine. People will share their best 10-minute story that has a connection to Lead and Homestake or its people. The event will also include live sets from local musician Hank Harris.
"This night of stories told will be as inspiring as it will be entertaining," the release says. "Through sharing our worlds and words, Plains Speaking People will create a night where the performers and audience can celebrate our history, ignite our imagination, and strengthen our community spirit."
"Plains Speaking People" starts at 6 p.m. July 5 at the Homestake Opera House, 313 W. Main St. Tickets are $15 for adults.
Gold Camp Jubilee starts with a 1 p.m. puppet show on July 3 at Phoebe Hearst Lead Library, then vendors, a beer garden and 4 p.m. volleyball tournament at Manuel Brothers Park. A poker tournament starts at 5 p.m., and open container lasts through midnight.
On July 4, the day starts with a 7 a.m. pancake breakfast at the Rod & Gun Club and a 7 a.m. horseshoe tournament at the horseshoe pits. There will be live music by TJ Ellis at 10 a.m. at Manuel Brothers Park, and a B1 flyover at noon.
A “Stars & Stripes Forever: Nostalgia Party at the Courtyard” starts at noon at Historic Homestake Opera House, with live music by Chris Huisenga at 12:30 p.m. at Manuel Brothers Park.
The 3 p.m. parade starts in Deadwood through Central City and travels to Lead, going through Lead at approximately 4 p.m. There is a 3 p.m. pie social at Lead Area Chamber of Commerce information booth.
Live music by High Rise at Aspire Boutique starts at 6 p.m., followed by the Northern Hills Community Band at 8 p.m. at Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center ring patio.
Fireworks start at dusk over Homestake Open Cut, followed by music by Loose Change at 10 p.m. at Manuel Park.
For a complete schedule of events, visit leadmethere.org/gcj/gold-camp-jubilee-days-in-lead/.
Here are other Fourth of July events in the region: