It’s that time again. Soon we will leave behind the sweet memories of summer and begin the school year with renewed hope and possibility. This year is a big one for my son as it marks the beginning of his high school career.
Rapid City Public Library has a number of firsts this month as well, new events and classes that may spark an interest in you, generating a lifetime of learning or a new passion that leads you to a creative first.
As a singer and songwriter, Hank Harris is drawn to songs with a relatable story. Find your voice and build a song during his four-week course in songwriting, beginning Aug. 6 and continuing each Monday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tap into your creativity with relaxed, supportive sessions, providing an opportunity for all abilities to connect with others.
Joyful learning is memorable learning. Children of all ages can experience the joy of music and creative movement from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Aug. 11 during Music & Movement. Exercise songs and stretchy bands engage children to learn through play.
Chris Van Allsburg’s beloved children’s book “Jumanji” comes to life when four teens are sucked into the jungle world after deciding to play the game. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan, “Jumanji” shows Aug. 12 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Meet and have your photo taken with Princess Jasmine and Aladdin from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 19. Then experience the magical, exotic sound of Aladdin, Ali Baba, flying carpets and magic lamps beginning at 2:30 p.m., when Flower & Flame presents Strange Magic “Tales from the Arabian Nights.” During the performance, Flower & Flame writer and narrator Darrel Fickbohm provides dramatic storytelling with interludes of live music by violinists Maggie Modzelewska and Jia Cao, Jeff Paul on oboe and John Pennington on percussion. All ages are welcome. This program is supported in part by the South Dakota Arts Council.
Test your knowledge of all things Harry, Hermione and Ron Aug. 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. during our first Harry Potter Trivia Night. Now is the time to read all the books and watch all the movies in one giant, Hagrid-sized binge! The highest Ordinary Wizarding Level (OWL) score wins a custom House Cup.
Harry Potter looked forward to returning to Hogwarts every year after living with the dreadful Dursleys during the summer. You too will revel in the merriment Aug. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. during our Back to School with Harry Potter event as the library transforms into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Enjoy Bertie Botts-style popcorn and butterbeer slushies. Make wands, house ties and play Quidditch! “We solemnly swear that we are up to no good,” but will guarantee a wonderful sendoff to the start of a new school year teaming with magic and wonder.