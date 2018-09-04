Now that back-to-school shopping is over and our children are in class, September kicks off the beginning of fall. The leaves on the tree in my backyard are changing colors. The days are getting shorter as our radiant sun sets earlier. Season changes are a good time to refocus, assess those year-end goals and move toward a triumphant finish to the year.
Children benefit from a positive seasonal transition as well. Bring them to After School Adventures at our North library located inside General Beadle Elementary School, Monday through Friday beginning Sept. 10 from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Each week we provide a new and different adventure with themed crafts, simple science experiments and building activities.
Celebrate National Yoga Month with teachers from Sōl Yoga Collective. Refocus and turn inward for calm Sept. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. Sit, stretch and strengthen your way to more mobility during our Gentle Chair Yoga class Sept. 17 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
The Cody Blackbird Band carries a musical message of healing Sept. 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is the final leg of their tour with the band not returning to this area until next year.
Heading into another election cycle, it’s crucial for the public to stay informed on critical issues through knowledge-based, factually accurate journalism. South Dakota Humanities Council Scholar Molly Barari will lead a book discussion Sept. 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. discussing South Dakota’s 2018 One Book “Informing the News” by Thomas E. Patterson. Patterson visits the library Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. as part of his One Book South Dakota tour.
Fred Rogers said, “We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility. It’s easy to say, ‘It’s not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem.’” See “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Sept. 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and see how Rogers communicated themes of empathy, tolerance and acceptance in his landmark 1968 television series.
The cooler days of fall make this time of year prime accessory season. Learn to knit in our Beginning Knitting class Sept. 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The class is taught by Cindy Wilson of The Yarn Barn of the Black Hills. All supplies are provided and registration is required.
September is Classical Music Month. Solo artist and chamber musician Nancy Williams performs Live Music: Improvisatory Techniques in Music of the Classical Era Sept. 22 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Williams has performed on numerous continents, including performances with The Temptations and Four Tops.
Finally, National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 25, celebrating democracy and focusing on civic unity. If you have never registered to vote, recently moved, turned 18 or changed your name, take part in National Voter Registration Day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in our library lobby.
Start the coming fall season with renewed vision, immerse yourself in beautiful music and film, or try something more hands-on. It’s all available for you at Rapid City Public Library.