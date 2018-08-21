We’re getting ready for back to school at the library. We’ve planned some truly magical events to bid summer farewell and send your kids back to school with a smile. Once the school year starts, explore several online resources to improve skills and help with homework.
Sometimes, finding resources for homework can be difficult since Google searches don’t typically sort results according to grade or age group. The library has a database research tool that can be used by kids to access information on a variety of subjects according to their age. Whether you’re researching STEM subjects, Social Studies or Language Arts, check out SIRS Discoverer to find carefully selected articles and images for research for grades 1-9.
While many adult readers will remember the row of alphabetized World Book Encyclopedias at their public or school libraries, these now can be accessed online through our website with your library card. Children will love the interactive learning, with engaging games, science projects and activities.
These research databases and many others can be found through our website at rapidcitylibrary.org > Kids > Homework Help.
Before embarking on the journey of another school year, enjoy the magical Harry Potter events we have planned for all ages.
Help our community by participating in our Free Dobby Sock Drive. There’s still time to bring new and unopened socks (undershirts and underwear accepted as well) to the library lobby. You have until Aug. 25 to free a house elf. Donations will support WAVI, Working Against Violence, Inc.
We’ll have special Harry Potter Magic & Wonder Story Times for young muggles and the magically inclined this week. Little Owl Tuesday is 9:30-10 a.m. Aug. 21, and will delight your preschoolers with enchanting songs and tales with librarian Sean. Baby Bumblebee Thursday is from 9:30-10 a.m. Aug. 23. Librarian Emily will engage babies and toddlers (birth to 3) with this extraordinary story time.
We know at the library kids aren’t the only fans of Harry Potter. Catch the back-to-school spirit with our Harry Potter Trivia Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 23, at the downtown library. Wear your best robes or show your house colors pride as you compete for the ultimate prize: the distinction of being the most knowledgeable Harry Potter books and movies fan and receive a custom, 3D printed house cup that will glow in your house colors. There even may be a few other Harry Potter prizes throughout the evening.
All Harry Potter fans are invited to our Return to Hogwarts Back to School event from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in our transformed downtown library. Enter a world of magic as we turn the library into Hogwarts. Craft your house ties and wands. Capture your house pride in our photo booth and several selfie-worthy displays. Play Quidditch and work up an appetite for Butterbeer slushies and Bertie Botts-style popcorn. Marvel at Fantastic Beasts from Reptile Gardens and much more.
The library wishes you a magical school year.