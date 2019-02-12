The lineup of free entertainment for Deadwood’s Main Street Stage during two major summer events has been announced, according to a news release.
During Wild Bill Days, the Roots & Boots Tour of country usic stars Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye will perform on June 14, and fellow country music artist Tracy Byrd will be in concert on June 15.
For the 25th annual Kool Deadwood Nights, 1960s British Invasion rock band Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will perform on Aug. 22, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members The Kingsmen will take the stage on Aug. 23, and blues-rock band The Fabulous Thunderbirds will play on Aug. 24.
Go to deadwood.com for more information.