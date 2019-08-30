Get ready to run.
The Matthews Opera House and Arts Center in Spearfish's eighth annual Theater on the Run is back, with shows at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 and 14, and a special matinee at 2 p.m. Sept. 15.
According to a news release from the Matthews, the popular event has sold out for the last seven years, prompting the addition of the Sunday matinee performance.
Tickets are $35 each and must be bought in advance. They are available at The Matthews’ art gallery during business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, by phone at 642-7973 or online at www.matthewsopera.com.
There are only 104 tickets available per evening, according to the release, and tickets sell out quickly.
Theater on the Run is a series of one-act plays where the audience moves to a new location following each play. Each of the four groups of 25 audience members starts out at a different venue.
After each group has watched a 15-20 minute play, the audience rotates to the next location to view the next play. All four groups meet in the Matthews Opera House for the last show. Each ticket you buy will have the name of your starting location, where you need to be at 6 p.m. the day of the performance.
All of the Sept. 15 plays will be performed at The Matthews.
The $35 ticket price includes all five one-act plays and appetizers provided at the venues. Each venue will also offer non-alcoholic and/or adult beverages for cash sale.
“Theater on the run is a fun and unique way to experience theater which has made it one of our most popular events each year,” Becky Naccarato Eastburn, executive director at The Matthews, said in the release. “We’ve sold out since 2012 and have a limited amount of tickets, so make sure to get them early. This event is one you won’t want to miss!”