South Dakota School of Mines & Technology’s Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing and Production program will hold the eighth annual Wharton Challenge 5k run on Saturday, Sept. 15. The event was first held in 2011 and then renamed in 2012 after the passing of then SD Mines President Robert Wharton, who had a passion for outdoor adventures.
Registration is from 8-9 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. The race begins at Memorial Park in Rapid City and ends in the Quad in the center of the Mines campus. Registration is $20 and there are handmade trophies for every division, and swag for participants plus other door prizes.
Early registration can be made at the CAMP office in the Civil Mechanical building at Mines or online.