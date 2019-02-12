“Money, Money, Money,” the February Family Fun Day at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche, will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 17.
The Fun Day will center on teaching kids money skills and saving, spending and investing, according to a news release. There also will be a coin collector giving a presentation on the hobby, a craft activity on making a piggy bank, take-home packets and more. Refreshments will be available.
Admission is free with a museum membership or $2 per nonmember. Call 723-1200 to make reservations or for more information.