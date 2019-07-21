FREEMAN | South Dakota's second annual chislic festival will be bigger and better than ever, event organizers say.
After a sell-out success at last year's inaugural event, this year's festival is spreading out at a new, 40-acre venue, an expanded 12-hour schedule, and a full list of activities, according to a press release from the South Dakota Chislic Festival.
The event is July 27 at the Freeman Prairie Arboretum. There will be more than 50 vendors with more than 10 times the chislic at least year's.
“The draw for our initial year was fantastic and overwhelming,” said Festival Founder Joshua Hofer in the release. “We are coming back with a full year of planning, huge increases in chislic and beverages, and vastly more room moving into year 2. We have appreciated the patience of our patrons in responding to last year, and we think we have a fantastic event planned for July 27th.”
The beanbag tournaments will return, with two competitive events and a cash payout for winners. New this year, Freeman Academy/Marion’s athletic program will host a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at 10 a.m.
Also new, the Salem Mennonite Home’s “Mutton Run”, a competitive 5K, 10K, and casual 1-mile walk/run; it starts at 7:30 a.m.
The next-door Heritage Hall Museum and Archives will be open all day for a $5 admission with a petting zoo, special programming, and demonstrations from experts on the heritage of chislic.
There will be a full day of entertainment, featuring Kings of Oblivion, Rock Garden Tour, and SD Hall of Fame 2018 inductee Mogen’s Heroes. For kids, the Kids Area sponsored by Freeman Public Schools will return, plus new interactive, family-fun options from Sioux Falls-based Thunder Road.
All of Freeman can join in at the block party on Main Street. There will be a wine tasting and sales at Vintage Vault and Floral Gifts, inflatables and a dunk tank provided by Doc’s Bar, Bingo for Books at the Freeman Public Library, food at Blue’s Family Restaurant, and more.
Vintage Vault Floral and Gifts will also give rides behind an authentic steam engine, provided by the Menno Pioneer Power Show. After the Festival, Hootz will hosting local band Uncle Roy and the Boys at 9 p.m.
Tournament sign-ups and details are available at sdchislicfestival.com, the festival's Facebook page, @sdchislicfestival, or its Twitter @ChislicFestSD.