A variety of music is available at venues across the Black Hills during the 78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

1337 Stage

Aug. 3-5 - Them Vibes

Aug. 5-7 - Two Way Crossing

Aug. 6, 7 - Pop Rocks

Aug. 8, 9 - Some Sh**ty Cover Band

Aug. 10 - Indigenous

7th Street, Downtown Rapid City

Aug. 9 - Crash Wagon

Beaver Bar

Aug. 7, 8 - Black Heart Saints

Buffalo Chip Campground

Aug. 3 - Pop Evil

Aug. 3 - Charlie Brechtel

Aug. 4 - Foreigner

Aug. 4 - Red Sun Rising

Aug. 5 - Theory of a Deadman

Aug. 6 - Lynyrd Skynyrd, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 6 -- Phil Vassar, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 7 - The Marshall Tucker Band

Aug. 7 -- Aaron Lewis

Aug. 8 - Eric Church

Aug. 9 - Kid Rock

Aug. 9 - Lita Ford

Aug. 10 - John Kay & Steppenwolf

Aug. 11 - Queensrÿche

Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort

Aug. 4 - Jared Weeks & Jared Blake

Crow Peak Brewing, Co

Aug. 9 - Outlaw Friday Nights

Deadwood Mountain Grand

Aug. 3-10 - Tim Laroche

Aug. 5-7 - New North

Aug. 11 - Local Band

Deadwood

Aug. 5 - Deadwood Sunday Concert Series

Aug. 11 - Lead Mountain Nights

Firehouse Brewing Co.

Aug. 3 - Retrovales, 8 p.m.

Aug. 5 - Cimarron

Aug. 10 - Elle Carpenter

Firehouse Wine Cellars

Aug. 3 - Emily Lloyd

Full Throttle Saloon

Aug. 5 - Blackberry Smoke

Aug. 6 - Trace Adkins

Aug. 6-11 - ZZ-3 Tribute Band

Aug. 8 - Molly Hatchet

Aug. 8 - Steel Panther

Aug. 9 - Jackyl

Aug. 11 - Tech N9ne

Glencoe Camp Resort

Aug. 5-6, 8 - Jasmine Cain

Aug. 6-8 - Moonshine Bandits

Aug. 7, 8 - Snake Oil

Iron Horse Saloon

Aug. 3 - Adelitas Way, 8 p.m.

Aug. 3 - Black Stone Cherry, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 - Blacktop Mojo

Aug. 3 - Miss Intent

Aug. 3-4, 8-9 - Dirty Sexy Riot

Aug. 4 - Butcher Babies

Aug. 4 - Mick Klein

Aug. 4 - Nelly

Aug. 4, 5 - Outlaw Nation Southern Revival

Aug. 4 - 10 Years

Aug. 4-6 - Asleep at the Wheel

Aug. 5 - Tyler Farr

Aug. 6 - Alien Ant Farm

Aug. 6 - Buckcherry

Aug. 6 - LIT

Aug. 6 - P.O.D

Aug. 7 - Chris Hawkey

Aug. 7 - The Lacs

Aug. 7 - Uncle Kracker

Aug. 7, 8 - Wheeler Walker Jr

Aug. 7-9 - David Allen Coe

Aug. 8 - Faster Pussycat

Aug. 8 - Starset

Aug. 9 - Dorothy

Aug. 9 - Hairball

Aug. 9 - Wayland

Aug. 9-11 - Tim Montana

Aug. 10 - CKY

Aug. 10 - Insane Clown Posse

Aug. 10 - Jelly Roll

Aug. 11 - Gina and the Eastern Block

Aug. 11 - In This Moment

Aug. 11 - Little Miss Nasty

Aug. 11 - Texas Hippie Coalition

Kickstands

Aug. 3 - Damien Gunn

Aug. 3 - Trucker Radio

Aug. 3-5 - Creed Fisher

Aug. 3, 5 - Revisit the Legend of Steppenwolf

Aug. 4, 5 - The Tyler Stokes Band

Aug. 4, 5 - Zac Stokes

Aug. 4-6 - The Cold Hard Cash Show

Loud American Roadhouse

Aug. 3-4, 10-11 - Eskimo Brothers

Aug. 3-5, 9 - Brandon Jones

Aug. 3-8, 10-11 - Dirty Word

Aug. 3-11 - DJ Club Music

Aug. 3-11 - Judd Hoos

Aug. 5-8 - 32 Below

Aug. 5-9 - Tripwire

Aug. 6-8, 10-11 - Chancey Williams & Younger Brothers Band

Aug. 9 - Pop Rocks

Aug. 9-11 - Ric Todd

Lucky's 13

Aug. 3 - Heavens to Murgatroyed

Mangy Moose, Hill City

Aug. 3-10 - Barnyard Stompers

Rally Point Stage

Aug. 4, 5 - ZZ Top Tribute Band

Aug. 4, 7, 9 - Two Way Crossing

Aug. 7, 8 - Kenneth Brian Band

Aug. 8, 9 - 35th & Taylor

Aug. 11 - Indigenous

Rapid City

Aug. 8 - Helluva Night

Rush No More RV Resort & Campground

Aug. 8 - Rush No More Jam Session

Shade Valley Camp Resort

Aug. 3, 4 - Double Bills

Aug. 3-5 - Loaded Dice

Aug. 5, 6 - Dave McElroy

Aug. 5, 6 - Tallan Noble Latz

Aug. 5-7, Jagertown

Aug. 6-8 - Cole Allen

Aug. 7 - Jasmine Cain

Aug. 7, 8 - Earthmother

Aug. 8, 9 - Rolling Thunder

Aug. 9, 10 - Harley & the V-Twins

Spearfish

Aug. 3 - Hell Raisers & Beer Drinkers

Aug. 10 - Them Vibes

The Knuckle Saloon

Aug. 3 - American Hitmen

Aug. 3-6, 8-10 - Garage Boys

Aug. 4, 5 - The Bar Flies

Aug. 4-5, 7-8 - Harley & the V-Twins

Aug. 4-11 - Dueling Pianos

Aug. 4-11 - Jack Daniels

Aug. 6 - The Symbols

Aug. 6, 7 - The Rude Band

Aug. 7-9 - Jade Monkey

Aug. 8, 9 - Saving Abel

Aug. 9-11 - Jasmine Cain

Aug. 10 - Joe Santanna

Aug. 10, 11 - Shoot to Thrill

Aug. 11 - Shuffle

