1337 Stage
Aug. 3-5 - Them Vibes
Aug. 5-7 - Two Way Crossing
Aug. 6, 7 - Pop Rocks
Aug. 8, 9 - Some Sh**ty Cover Band
Aug. 10 - Indigenous
7th Street, Downtown Rapid City
Aug. 9 - Crash Wagon
Beaver Bar
Aug. 7, 8 - Black Heart Saints
Buffalo Chip Campground
Aug. 3 - Pop Evil
Aug. 3 - Charlie Brechtel
Aug. 4 - Foreigner
Aug. 4 - Red Sun Rising
Aug. 5 - Theory of a Deadman
Aug. 6 - Lynyrd Skynyrd, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 6 -- Phil Vassar, 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 7 - The Marshall Tucker Band
Aug. 7 -- Aaron Lewis
Aug. 8 - Eric Church
Aug. 9 - Kid Rock
Aug. 9 - Lita Ford
Aug. 10 - John Kay & Steppenwolf
Aug. 11 - Queensrÿche
Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort
Aug. 4 - Jared Weeks & Jared Blake
Crow Peak Brewing, Co
Aug. 9 - Outlaw Friday Nights
Deadwood Mountain Grand
Aug. 3-10 - Tim Laroche
Aug. 5-7 - New North
Aug. 11 - Local Band
Deadwood
Aug. 5 - Deadwood Sunday Concert Series
Aug. 11 - Lead Mountain Nights
Firehouse Brewing Co.
Aug. 3 - Retrovales, 8 p.m.
Aug. 5 - Cimarron
Aug. 10 - Elle Carpenter
Firehouse Wine Cellars
Aug. 3 - Emily Lloyd
Full Throttle Saloon
Aug. 5 - Blackberry Smoke
Aug. 6 - Trace Adkins
Aug. 6-11 - ZZ-3 Tribute Band
Aug. 8 - Molly Hatchet
Aug. 8 - Steel Panther
Aug. 9 - Jackyl
Aug. 11 - Tech N9ne
Glencoe Camp Resort
Aug. 5-6, 8 - Jasmine Cain
Aug. 6-8 - Moonshine Bandits
Aug. 7, 8 - Snake Oil
Iron Horse Saloon
Aug. 3 - Adelitas Way, 8 p.m.
Aug. 3 - Black Stone Cherry, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 3 - Blacktop Mojo
Aug. 3 - Miss Intent
Aug. 3-4, 8-9 - Dirty Sexy Riot
Aug. 4 - Butcher Babies
Aug. 4 - Mick Klein
Aug. 4 - Nelly
Aug. 4, 5 - Outlaw Nation Southern Revival
Aug. 4 - 10 Years
Aug. 4-6 - Asleep at the Wheel
Aug. 5 - Tyler Farr
Aug. 6 - Alien Ant Farm
Aug. 6 - Buckcherry
Aug. 6 - LIT
Aug. 6 - P.O.D
Aug. 7 - Chris Hawkey
Aug. 7 - The Lacs
Aug. 7 - Uncle Kracker
Aug. 7, 8 - Wheeler Walker Jr
Aug. 7-9 - David Allen Coe
Aug. 8 - Faster Pussycat
Aug. 8 - Starset
Aug. 9 - Dorothy
Aug. 9 - Hairball
Aug. 9 - Wayland
Aug. 9-11 - Tim Montana
Aug. 10 - CKY
Aug. 10 - Insane Clown Posse
Aug. 10 - Jelly Roll
Aug. 11 - Gina and the Eastern Block
Aug. 11 - In This Moment
Aug. 11 - Little Miss Nasty
Aug. 11 - Texas Hippie Coalition
Kickstands
Aug. 3 - Damien Gunn
Aug. 3 - Trucker Radio
Aug. 3-5 - Creed Fisher
Aug. 3, 5 - Revisit the Legend of Steppenwolf
Aug. 4, 5 - The Tyler Stokes Band
Aug. 4, 5 - Zac Stokes
Aug. 4-6 - The Cold Hard Cash Show
Loud American Roadhouse
Aug. 3-4, 10-11 - Eskimo Brothers
Aug. 3-5, 9 - Brandon Jones
Aug. 3-8, 10-11 - Dirty Word
Aug. 3-11 - DJ Club Music
Aug. 3-11 - Judd Hoos
Aug. 5-8 - 32 Below
Aug. 5-9 - Tripwire
Aug. 6-8, 10-11 - Chancey Williams & Younger Brothers Band
Aug. 9 - Pop Rocks
Aug. 9-11 - Ric Todd
Lucky's 13
Aug. 3 - Heavens to Murgatroyed
Mangy Moose, Hill City
Aug. 3-10 - Barnyard Stompers
Rally Point Stage
Aug. 4, 5 - ZZ Top Tribute Band
Aug. 4, 7, 9 - Two Way Crossing
Aug. 7, 8 - Kenneth Brian Band
Aug. 8, 9 - 35th & Taylor
Aug. 11 - Indigenous
Rapid City
Aug. 8 - Helluva Night
Rush No More RV Resort & Campground
Aug. 8 - Rush No More Jam Session
Shade Valley Camp Resort
Aug. 3, 4 - Double Bills
Aug. 3-5 - Loaded Dice
Aug. 5, 6 - Dave McElroy
Aug. 5, 6 - Tallan Noble Latz
Aug. 5-7, Jagertown
Aug. 6-8 - Cole Allen
Aug. 7 - Jasmine Cain
Aug. 7, 8 - Earthmother
Aug. 8, 9 - Rolling Thunder
Aug. 9, 10 - Harley & the V-Twins
Spearfish
Aug. 3 - Hell Raisers & Beer Drinkers
Aug. 10 - Them Vibes
The Knuckle Saloon
Aug. 3 - American Hitmen
Aug. 3-6, 8-10 - Garage Boys
Aug. 4, 5 - The Bar Flies
Aug. 4-5, 7-8 - Harley & the V-Twins
Aug. 4-11 - Dueling Pianos
Aug. 4-11 - Jack Daniels
Aug. 6 - The Symbols
Aug. 6, 7 - The Rude Band
Aug. 7-9 - Jade Monkey
Aug. 8, 9 - Saving Abel
Aug. 9-11 - Jasmine Cain
Aug. 10 - Joe Santanna
Aug. 10, 11 - Shoot to Thrill
Aug. 11 - Shuffle