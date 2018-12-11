December has arrived cold and lovely. The trees are flocked with snow prompting a quiet stillness in our late dawns and early evenings.
The winter solstice reminds us to pause, reflect and renew. Rapid City Public Library provides opportunities to unwind and enjoy time with friends and family or take advantage of the best time of the year by enjoying a day just for you.
Make your own hand-knit piece by attending our relaxed, informal Beginning Knitting class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, December 11. Cindy Wilson of The Yarn Barn of the Black Hills and Carla Fystro share their love of knitting, providing skilled and patient instruction.
Experience the magical journey that led to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge and Tiny Tim when we show the film “The Man Who Invented Christmas” from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14. Charles Dickens mixed real-life inspirations with vivid imagination conjuring up a timeless tale that breathed new life into a holiday that had fallen into disfavor in Victorian England. Starring Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer and Jonathan Pryce, the film is based on the book of the same name by Les Standiford.
Music is ever-present in December, creating nostalgia for times past and joy for what is to come. I can still hear my father’s booming baritone voice singing beautiful renditions of Bing Crosby and Nat King Cole’s beloved songs of the season. Enjoy the tender, captivating, peaceful melodies of the season with the region’s most talented artists during our lineup of live music events.
James Van Nuys and Lawren Erickson provide intricate finger picking and impressive vocals during our Lunch & Learn Holiday Concert from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. Registration for lunch is currently full, but light refreshments are provided for those not registered.
Fifteen-year-old Joelle Simpson graces the stage with a collection of holiday classics played on the harp from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21. Simpson studied the harp for five years after falling in love with the instrument when attending a musical “petting zoo” with the Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills.
Enjoy candy canes, cookies and hot cocoa with Bradley Weaver from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22 during our Pop-Up Caroling event. Fun for the entire family, we will learn a few holiday songs and then take our happy selves and stroll downtown, spreading holiday cheer. Please wear weather-appropriate clothing and footwear.
Finally, the distinctive, versatile sound of The Davis Sisters will uplift and inspire you to ring in a new year in celebration. Sisters, LaDreeva, Delorise, Shapeera and Anverrea perform from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23. This must-see event features all four sisters singing joyful harmonies together in one spectacular performance.
From all of us here at Rapid City Public Library, we wish you a wonderful December. Thank you for spending 2018 with us. We look forward to serving you in the new year.