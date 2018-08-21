STURGIS | Sturgis storefronts had emptied again after the 2002 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. New Jersey transplant Frank Lawton wondered if he could help keep the action going.
Newly retired from his job as regional executive vice president for AXA — a financial adviser, retirement and insurance company — Lawton had planned to settle here for a few years after visits for bike week. He was 54, and the land and people appealed.
“I’m from Jersey,” he says with an accent that makes the statement unnecessary. In Sturgis, “There weren’t even locks on the doors, no fences. It was like Candyland. This can’t really exist,” he says.
He’d arrived here two weeks before his wife, and she marveled as he showed her around: “You’ve been here two weeks. How do you know all these people?”
Lawton came up with a few ideas to keep things rolling and made some presentations.
He has owned seven Ford Mustangs. He had one in his youth. His favorite was a ‘67 fastback.
But the idea needed to make financial sense, so he did a business plan. How many Mustangs had been built? How many were still running? How many would come?
People who had experience with creating Mustang rallies weren’t encouraging.
Generally, these things draw about 40 Mustangs and then die off after a few years, Lawton was told.
But he was thinking national. They were thinking local, Lawton said. This had the Black Hills. This had a town primed for rallies — Sturgis. And it had resonance: Sturgis Mustang Rally, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. It was (SMR)*2.
Gary Lippold of Sturgis was the catalyst for the first rally in 2004, Lawton says. He himself was an outsider. Others might join in if someone from the community took a leap of faith with him.
“Gary said, ‘If you invest in this, I would too,’” Lawton says.
He put his money where his Jersey accent comes from and started marketing.
“Get a trailer, set it up, and drive it all over the country promoting the rally, not as a local show but as a destination,” Lawton says.
There was plenty of personal risk.
“It makes you really work harder at it, doesn’t it?” Lawton says.
Lippold died in September after the 2017 rally.
The 2004 rally drew 160 cars, which exceeded what they had been told to expect.
“We had no idea,” Lawton said. “We just prayed to God.”
Five years ago, there were 565 registered Mustangs and organizers counted 790 on Main Street during a Saturday.
This year, Lawton expects 1,500 cars and about 8,000 total participants and visitors daily, placing annual growth at well over 10 percent. The annual event runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.
“The first year was so well received,” Lawton said. From then on, it was a matter of fine tuning to make it better.
“The Black Hills is a great destination,” he said. “Hey, come on out, enjoy the Black Hills.”
Visitors are not sitting in a showroom like with some rallies but driving around, he says.
The Sturgis Mustang Rally has seven volunteer board members plus other volunteers. Nobody gets paid. Lawton works at the project full time all year. He’ll start on next year’s rally right after this one ends.
He used to be able to participate in a few rally events, but the many details now consume him.
“But I enjoy the satisfaction of seeing people come and have a great time,” he says.
“It continues to grow,” said Lawton, age 70. “Hopefully, it will be something that goes on after I’m gone.”
He adds as an afterthought: “I’m not planning on going anyplace.”