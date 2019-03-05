Nemo Mercantile will host its eighth annual Nemo Winter games March 9. This event follows the Outhouse Races and draws about 200 participants every year.
The most popular activity, Frozen Turkey Bowling, is like regular bowling, but with a slight twist. A bowling alley with real pins is set up, and contestants roll a frozen turkey breast down the alley to knock down the pins. Prizes are awarded for the best score.
“It’s a fun event that we do every year. The frozen turkey bowling is pretty hilarious. People love it, it’s always a crowd favorite,” said owner Larry Kaiser.
Participants can also play in the cornhole tournament. Teams of two will compete against each other for prizes. Some of the prizes this year are merchandise donated by Budweiser, Fischer Beverage, and the Mercantile.
Local food truck Burgers in Paradise will provide burgers, hot dogs, and bratwurst, and beer and wine will be available. The convenience store will also have snacks and beverages.
The games kick off at 9 a.m. at the Mercantile. Admission is free and open to the public, however, coolers are prohibited. For more information, call 605-578-1438.