The Northern Hills Cinema in Spearfish will host six weeks of children's movies this fall.
Movies will continue through Nov. 10. Show times are noon and 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Tickets are available at the theater or Spearfish Elementary School offices. A season ticket for all six movies is $10.
Remaining films in the series are:
- Oct. 12-13: "The Secret Life of Pets 2." PG: 86 minutes.
- Oct. 19-20: "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation." PG: 97 minutes.
- Oct. 26-27: "Casper" (1995). PG: 110 minutes.
- Nov. 2-3: "Detective Pikachu." PG: 104 minutes.
- Nov. 9-10: "The Angry Birds Movie 2." PG: 97 minutes.