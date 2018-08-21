NEW IN THEATERS:
“Alpha”: An epic adventure set in Europe, 20,000 years ago during the last Ice Age. While on his first hunt with his tribe's most elite group, a young man is injured and left for dead. Awakening to find himself broken and alone -- he must learn to survive and navigate the harsh and unforgiving wilderness. Reluctantly taming a lone wolf abandoned by its pack, the pair learn to rely on each other and become unlikely allies, enduring countless dangers to find their way home before the deadly winter arrives. PG13: 97 minutes, AMC10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Mile 22": Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least-understood unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in. R: 93 minutes, AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
NOW PLAYING:
Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (Hermosa): Opens at 6:30 p.m.; movies start at dark. Playing through Aug. 23: "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" and "Skyscraper" on the west screen, and "The Meg" and "Rampage" on the east screen.
Hot Springs Theatre: "Ant Man and the Wasp," Aug. 24, 25, 26. "Mission Impossible - Fallout," Aug. 31-Sept. 2.
"The Meg": A deep-sea submersible has been attacked by a massive creature previously thought to be extinct and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao) to save the crew from this unstoppable threat: a prehistoric 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. PG13: 113 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Slender Man": Slender Man is a tall, thin, horrific figure with preternaturally long arms and a featureless face. He is thought to be responsible for the haunting, stalking, and disappearance of countless victims. PG13: 93 minutes, AMC 10
"Crazy Rich Asians": New Yorker Rachel Chu accompanies longtime boyfriend Nick Young to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick is not only the scion of one of the country’s wealthiest families, but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. PG13: 121 minutes, AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Dog Days": A group of interconnected people in Los Angeles are brought together by their lovable canine counterparts. The film is a hilarious and heartwarming ensemble comedy with an eclectic cast of characters, both human and canine. PG: 113 minutes, AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"BlacKkKlansman": Spike Lee brings forth the incredible true story of Ron Stallworth, the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. R: 135 minutes, AMC 10
"Christopher Robin": An adult Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor), who is now focused on his new life, work and family, suddenly meets his old friend Winnie the Pooh (voiced by Jim Cummings), who revisits his unforgotten childhood past to help Pooh return to the Hundred Acre Wood and find their lost friends. Along the way, the "silly old bear" helps Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of life. PG: 104 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Spy Who Dumped Me": R: 117 minutes. AMC 10,
"Ant-Man And The Wasp": PG13: 118 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Mission: Impossible — Fallout:" PG13: 147 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again": PG13: 110 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation": PG: 97 minutes. AMC 10
"The Incredibles 2": PG: 126 minutes. AMC 10
"Teen Titans Go! To The Movies": PG: 84 minutes Elks Theatre
"Skyscraper": PG13: 102 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom": PG13: 128 minutes. Elks Theatre