NEW IN THEATERS:
"The Predator": In this sequel to 1987’s “Predator,” the universe’s most-lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race. R: 107. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"A Simple Favor": This film centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily’s (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. R: 117 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"White Boy Rick": The story of a teenager, Richard Wershe Jr., who became a powerful drug dealer in Detroit in the late 1980s and an informant for the FBI. Starring Jennifer Jason Leigh and Matthew McConaughey. R: 111 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
NOW PLAYING:
Movie showings are current up to Sept. 13 and are subject to change. For an updated listing on later dates, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com.
Hot Springs Theatre: "Leave No Trace," Sept. 21, 22, 23; “Crazy Rich Asians,” Sept. 28, 29, 30
"Peppermint": "Peppermint" is an action thriller which tells the story of young mother Riley North (Jennifer Garner) who awakens from a coma after her husband and daughter are killed in a brutal attack on the family. When the system frustratingly shields the murderers from justice, Riley sets out to transform herself from citizen to urban guerrilla. Channeling her frustration into personal motivation, she spends years in hiding honing her mind, body and spirit to become an unstoppable force — eluding the underworld, the LAPD and the FBI — as she methodically delivers her personal brand of justice. R: 102 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"The Nun": When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order as unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in "The Conjuring 2," as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned. R: 96 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"God Bless the Broken Road": See the story of a young mother who loses her husband in Afghanistan and struggles to raise their young daughter in his absence. The film combines elements of faith, country music and stock car racing while paying tribute to those who serve in the United States military. PG: 113 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"Juliet Naked": R: 98 minutes. Rushmore 7
"The Little Stranger": R: 111 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Searching": PG13: 105 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"Beauty and the Beast": PG: 129 minutes. Special showing at AMC 10.
"Unbroken: Path to Redemption": PG13: 98 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Kin": PG13: 102 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Operation Finale": PG13: 123 minutes. AMC 7, Elks Theatre
“The Happytime Murders”: R: 91 minutes. Rushmore 7
“Alpha”: PG13: 97 minutes. Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre (starts Sept. 21)
"Mile 22": R: 93 minutes. Rushmore 7
"The Meg": PG13: 113 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Crazy Rich Asians": PG13: 121 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"BlacKkKlansman": R: 135 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Christopher Robin": PG: 104 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Ant-Man And The Wasp": PG13: 118 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Mission: Impossible — Fallout": PG13: 147 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom": PG13: 128 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Slender Man": PG13: 93 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Ya Veremos": PG13: 85 minutes. Rushmore 7
"A.X.L.": PG: 98 minutes. Rushmore 7
"American Graffiti": PG: 110 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema (6 p.m. Sept. 20 only)
"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again": PG13: 110 minutes. Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre
"The Incredibles 2": PG: 126 minutes. Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre
"The Equalizer 2": R: 121 minutes. Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre
"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation": PG: 97 minutes. Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre