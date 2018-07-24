NEW IN THEATERS:
"Unfriended: Dark Web": When a 20-something finds a cache of hidden files on his new laptop, he is thrust into the deep waters of the dark web. From the makers of UNFRIENDED, this thriller unravels in real-time, entirely on a computer screen. A warning for the digital age. R: 92 minutes. AMC 10
"The Equalizer 2": Denzel Washington will again take the law into his own hands is this sequel to the 2014 action-thriller, which reunites Washington with director Antoine Fuqua. The gritty film series follows Robert McCall, who uses his expert skills to help those in need and bring justice to those that do harm to the innocent. This isn’t the first time the character has settled scores for the needy, as the films are loosely based on an ’80s TV show of the the same name. R: 132 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, (Starts Friday at Northern Hills Cinema)
"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again": Get ready to sing and dance, laugh and love all over again. You are invited to return to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi in an all-new original musical based on the songs of ABBA. In this sequel to Mamma Mia!, Sophie learns about her mother's past while pregnant herself. PG13: 110 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
SCHEDULED TO OPEN JULY 27
"Mission: Impossible-Fallout:" Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm. PG13: 147 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"Teen Titans Go! To The Movies: Based on the comic book series "Teen Titans" first published by DC Comics in February 1966. PG: 88 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7
NOW PLAYING:
Movie showings are current up to July 19 and are subject to change. For an updated listing on later dates, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com.
Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (Hermosa): Opens at 6:30 p.m.; movies start at dark. Playing through July 19: "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" on the west screen, and "Incredibles 2" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" on the east screen.
Hot Springs Theatre: No information
"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation": PG: 97 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Skyscraper": PG13: 102 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Ant-Man And The Wasp": PG13: 118 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Sicario: Day of the Soldado": R: 122 minutes. AMC 10
"Uncle Drew": PG13: 103 minutes. AMC 10
"The First Purge": R: 102 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom": PG13: 128 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Incredibles 2": PG: 126 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Ocean's Eight": PG13: 110 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Tag": R: 100 minutes. Elks Theatre