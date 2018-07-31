NOW PLAYING:

NEW IN THEATERS:
"Mission: Impossible — Fallout:" Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) are in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm. PG13: 147 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Teen Titans Go! To The Movies": Based on the comic book series "Teen Titans" first published by DC Comics in February 1966. Our egocentric, wildly satirical superheroes' first feature film extravaganza is a fresh, gleefully clever, kid-appropriately crass and tongue-in-cheek play on the superhero genre, complete with musical numbers. PG: 88 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Christopher Robin": An adult Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor), who is now focused on his new life, work and family, suddenly meets his old friend Winnie the Pooh (voiced by Jim Cummings), who revisits his unforgotten childhood past to help Pooh return to the Hundred Acre Wood and find their lost friends. Along the way, the "silly old bear" helps Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of life. PG: 104 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"The Darkest Minds": When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Sixteen-year-old Ruby, one of the most powerful young people anyone has encountered, escapes her camp and joins a group of runaway teens seeking safe haven. Soon this newfound family realizes that, in a world in which the adults in power have betrayed them, running is not enough and they must wage a resistance, using their collective power to regain control of their future. PG13: 103 minutes. AMC 10
Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (Hermosa): Opens at 6:30 p.m.; movies start at dark. Playing through Aug. 2: "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" on the west screen, and "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" on the east screen.
Hot Springs Theatre: "Skyscraper," Aug. 3-5; "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," Aug. 10-12.
"Unfriended: Dark Web": When a 20-something finds a cache of hidden files on his new laptop, he is thrust into the deep waters of the dark web. From the makers of UNFRIENDED, this thriller unravels in real-time, entirely on a computer screen. A warning for the digital age. R: 92 minutes. AMC 10
"The Equalizer 2": Denzel Washington will again take the law into his own hands is this sequel to the 2014 action-thriller, which reunites Washington with director Antoine Fuqua. The gritty film series follows Robert McCall, who uses his expert skills to help those in need and bring justice to those who harm the innocent. This isn’t the first time the character has settled scores for the needy, as the films are loosely based on an ’80s TV show of the the same name. R: 132 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again": Get ready to sing and dance, laugh and love all over again. You are invited to return to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi in an all-new original musical based on the songs of ABBA. In this sequel to Mamma Mia!, Sophie learns about her mother's past while pregnant herself. PG13: 110 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation": PG: 97 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Skyscraper": PG13: 102 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Ant-Man And The Wasp": PG13: 118 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom": PG13: 128 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"The Incredibles 2": PG: 126 minutes. AMC 10
"Ocean's Eight": PG13: 110 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Solo: A Star Wars Story": PG13: 125 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Tag": R: 100 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Sicario: Day of the Soldado": R: 122 minutes. Elks Theatre