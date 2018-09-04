NOW PLAYING:

NEW IN THEATERS:
"Kin": A pulse-pounding crime thriller with a sci-fi twist, Kin is the story of an unlikely hero destined for greatness. Chased by a vengeful criminal (James Franco), the feds and a gang of otherworldly soldiers, a recently released ex-con and his teenage brother go on the run with a weapon of mysterious origin. PG13: 102 minutes AMC 10
"Perfect Blue": A 1997 animated psychological horror film. Sept. 6 and 10 only. R: 100 minutes AMC 10
Marvel Studios 10th: "Iron Man," "Iron Man 2," "The Incredible Hulk," "Thor" Rushmore 7
"Sorry to Bother You": In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, telemarketer Cassius Green discovers a magical key to professional success - which propels him into a macabre universe. R: 111 minutes
"Searching": A suspenseful and hyper-modern thriller about a desperate father searching for his missing teenage daughter. After a local investigation is unsuccessful, David (John Cho) decides to search the one place no one has looked yet and the one place we all keep our secrets today. PG13: 105 minutes Rushmore 7
"Juliet Naked": Duncan is an obsessive fan of cult rock musician Tucker Crowe (Ethan Hawke), much to the chagrin of his longtime girlfriend, Annie. One night after Annie unleashes an online tirade about the annoyances of rock fandom, Tucker himself unexpectedly enters their lives, bringing along his highly complicated personal life. R: 98 minutes Rushmore 7
"The Little Stranger": Dr. Faraday, the son of a housemaid, has built a life of quiet respectability as a country doctor. During the long hot summer of 1948, he is called to a patient at Hundreds Hall, where his mother once worked. The hall has been home to the Ayres family for more than two centuries. But it is now in decline and its inhabitants - mother, son and daughter - are haunted by something more ominous than a dying way of life. R: 111 minutes Rushmore 7
Hot Springs Theatre: "Alpha," Sept. 7, 8, 9. "Christopher Robin, Sept. 14, 15, 16
"Operation Finale": This thrilling true story follows the 1960 covert mission of legendary Mossad agent Peter Malkin as he infiltrates Argentina and captures Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi officer who masterminded the transportation logistics that brought millions of innocent Jews to their deaths in concentration camps. PG13: 123 minutes. AMC 10
“The Happytime Murders”: A mystery set in the underbelly of Los Angeles, where puppets and humans coexist. Two clashing detectives, one human and one puppet, are forced to work together to try and solve the brutal murder of a former cast member of “The Happytime Gang,” a beloved classic puppet show. R: 91 minutes. AMC 10
“A.X.L.”: After an experiment gone wrong, a top-secret, robotic dog with advanced artificial intelligence created by the military is discovered hiding in the desert by a kindhearted outsider. PG: 98 minutes. AMC 10
“Alpha”: An epic adventure set in Europe, 20,000 years ago during the last Ice Age. While on his first hunt with his tribe's most elite group, a young man is injured and left for dead. Awakening to find himself broken and alone -- he must learn to survive and navigate the harsh and unforgiving wilderness. Reluctantly taming a lone wolf abandoned by its pack, the pair learn to rely on each other and become unlikely allies, enduring countless dangers to find their way home before the deadly winter arrives. PG13: 97 minutes, AMC10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Mile 22": Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least-understood unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in. R: 93 minutes, AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Meg": A deep-sea submersible has been attacked by a massive creature previously thought to be extinct and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao) to save the crew from this unstoppable threat: a prehistoric 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. PG13: 113 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Slender Man": Slender Man is a tall, thin, horrific figure with preternaturally long arms and a featureless face. He is thought to be responsible for the haunting, stalking, and disappearance of countless victims. PG13: 93 minutes, AMC 10
"Crazy Rich Asians": New Yorker Rachel Chu accompanies longtime boyfriend Nick Young to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick is not only the scion of one of the country’s wealthiest families, but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. PG13: 121 minutes, AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"BlacKkKlansman": Spike Lee brings forth the incredible true story of Ron Stallworth, the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. R: 135 minutes, Rushmore 7
"Christopher Robin": An adult Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor), who is now focused on his new life, work and family, suddenly meets his old friend Winnie the Pooh (voiced by Jim Cummings), who revisits his unforgotten childhood past to help Pooh return to the Hundred Acre Wood and find their lost friends. Along the way, the "silly old bear" helps Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of life. PG: 104 minutes. Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Equalizer 2": Denzel Washington will again take the law into his own hands is this sequel to the 2014 action-thriller. R: 132 minutes. Rushmore 7, AMC 10
"Ant-Man And The Wasp": PG13: 118 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Mission: Impossible — Fallout:" PG13: 147 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again": PG13: 110 minutes. Rushmore 7
"The Incredibles 2": PG: 126 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema, Elks Theatre
"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation": PG: 97 minutes Elks Theatre
"Skyscraper": PG13: 102 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom": PG13: 128 minutes. Elks Theatre, AMC 10
"The First Purge": R: 98 minutes. Elks Theatre