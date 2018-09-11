NOW PLAYING:

NEW IN THEATERS:
"Peppermint": "Peppermint" is an action thriller which tells the story of young mother Riley North (Jennifer Garner) who awakens from a coma after her husband and daughter are killed in a brutal attack on the family. When the system frustratingly shields the murderers from justice, Riley sets out to transform herself from citizen to urban guerilla. Channeling her frustration into personal motivation, she spends years in hiding honing her mind, body and spirit to become an unstoppable force — eluding the underworld, the LAPD and the FBI — as she methodically delivers her personal brand of justice. R: 102 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"The Nun": When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order as unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in "The Conjuring 2," as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned. R: 96 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Unbroken: Path to Redemption": When the war ended, his battle began. Based on Laura Hillenbrand's bestselling book, "Unbroken: Path to Redemption" begins where "Unbroken" ended, sharing the next amazing chapter of Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini's powerful true story of forgiveness, redemption and amazing grace. PG13: 98 minutes. AMC 10
"God Bless the Broken Road": See the story of a young mother who loses her husband in Afghanistan and struggles to raise their young daughter in his absence. The film combines elements of faith, country music and stock car racing while paying tribute to those who serve in the United States military. PG: 113 minutes. AMC 10
"Juliet Naked": Duncan is an obsessive fan of cult rock musician Tucker Crowe (Ethan Hawke), much to the chagrin of his longtime girlfriend, Annie. One night after Annie unleashes an online tirade about the annoyances of rock fandom, Tucker himself unexpectedly enters their lives, bringing along his highly complicated personal life. R: 98 minutes Rushmore 7
"The Little Stranger": Dr. Faraday, the son of a housemaid, has built a life of quiet respectability as a country doctor. During the long hot summer of 1948, he is called to a patient at Hundreds Hall, where his mother once worked. The hall has been home to the Ayres family for more than two centuries. But it is now in decline and its inhabitants - mother, son and daughter — are haunted by something more ominous than a dying way of life. R: 111 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Searching": A suspenseful and hyper-modern thriller about a desperate father searching for his missing teenage daughter. After a local investigation is unsuccessful, David (John Cho) decides to search the one place no one has looked yet and the one place we all keep our secrets today. PG13: 105 minutes Rushmore 7
Hot Springs Theatre: "Christopher Robin," Sept. 14, 15, 16; "Leave No Trace," Sept. 21, 22, 23
Marvel Studios 10th: "Iron Man," "Iron Man 2," "The Incredible Hulk," "Thor" Rushmore 7
"Beauty and the Beast:" The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic “Beauty and the Beast,” a stunning, cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told. PG: 129 minutes. Special showing at AMC 10.
"Kin": A pulse-pounding crime thriller with a sci-fi twist, Kin is the story of an unlikely hero destined for greatness. Chased by a vengeful criminal (James Franco), the feds and a gang of otherworldly soldiers, a recently released ex-con and his teenage brother go on the run with a weapon of mysterious origin. PG13: 102 minutes AMC 10
"Operation Finale": This thrilling true story follows the 1960 covert mission of legendary Mossad agent Peter Malkin as he infiltrates Argentina and captures Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi officer who masterminded the transportation logistics that brought millions of innocent Jews to their deaths in concentration camps. PG13: 123 minutes. AMC 10
