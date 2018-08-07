NOW PLAYING:

NEW IN THEATERS:
"Christopher Robin": An adult Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor), who is now focused on his new life, work and family, suddenly meets his old friend Winnie the Pooh (voiced by Jim Cummings), who revisits his unforgotten childhood past to help Pooh return to the Hundred Acre Wood and find their lost friends. Along the way, the "silly old bear" helps Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of life. PG: 104 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Darkest Minds": When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Sixteen-year-old Ruby, one of the most powerful young people anyone has encountered, escapes her camp and joins a group of runaway teens seeking safe haven. Soon this newfound family realizes that, in a world in which the adults in power have betrayed them, running is not enough and they must wage a resistance, using their collective power to regain control of their future. PG13: 103 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Spy Who Dumped Me": Audrey (Mila Kunis) and her friend Morgan (Kate McKinnon) are going about their humdrum lives when Audrey's unassuming ex-boyfriend Drew shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Surprising even themselves, the two friends jump into action when two men are shot dead on their floor, grabbing a top-secret thumb drive and taking off on a hilarious undercover mission to save the world in this high-octane, continent-hopping spy caper. R: 117 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Eighth Grade": Kayla, 13, endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school, the end of her thus far disastrous eighth-grade year, before she begins high school. R: 93 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Death Of A Nation": Not since 1860 have the Democrats so fanatically refused to accept the result of a free election. That year, their target was Lincoln. They smeared him. They went to war to defeat him. In the end, they assassinated him. Now the target of the Democrats is President Trump and his supporters. The Left calls them racists, white supremacists and fascists. But which is the party of the slave plantation? Which is the party that invented white supremacy? Moreover, which is the party of racism today? PG13: 109 minutes. Rushmore 7
SCHEDULED TO OPEN AUG. 10
"The Meg": A deep-sea submersible has been attacked by a massive creature previously thought to be extinct and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao) to save the crew from this unstoppable threat: a prehistoric 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. PG13: 113 minutes. AMC 10
"Blindspotting": Lifelong friends Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal co-wrote and star in this timely and wildly entertaining story about the intersection of race and class set against the backdrop of a rapidly gentrifying Oakland. R: 95 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Puzzle": Agnes, taken for granted as a suburban mother, discovers a passion for solving jigsaw puzzles, which unexpectedly draws her into a new world where her life unfolds in ways she could never have imagined. R: 103 minutes. Rushmore 7
NOW PLAYING:
Movie showings are current up to Aug. 2 and are subject to change. For an updated listing on later dates, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com.
Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (Hermosa): Opens at 6:30 p.m.; movies start at dark. Playing through Aug. 8: "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" and "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" on the west screen, and "The Equalizer 2" and "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" on the east screen.
Hot Springs Theatre: "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," Aug. 10-12. "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation," Aug. 17-19.
"Mission: Impossible — Fallout:" Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) are in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm. PG13: 147 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Teen Titans Go! To The Movies": Based on the comic book series "Teen Titans" first published by DC Comics in February 1966. Our egocentric, wildly satirical superheroes' first feature film extravaganza is a fresh, gleefully clever, kid-appropriately crass and tongue-in-cheek play on the superhero genre, complete with musical numbers. PG: 88 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again": Get ready to sing and dance, laugh and love all over again. You are invited to return to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi in an all-new original musical based on the songs of ABBA. In this sequel to Mamma Mia!, Sophie learns about her mother's past while pregnant herself. PG13: 110 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation": PG: 97 minutes. AMC 10
"Ant-Man And The Wasp": PG13: 118 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom": PG13: 128 minutes. AMC 10
"The Incredibles 2": PG: 126 minutes. AMC 10
"Ocean's Eight": PG13: 110 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Tag": R: 100 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Sicario: Day of the Soldado": R: 122 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Deadpool 2": R: 119 minutes. Elks Theatre