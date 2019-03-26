ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE — Col. John Edwards, the 28th Bomb Wing commander, signed a proclamation on Feb. 14 designating the month of February 2019 as African American History Month at Ellsworth Air Force Base.
The proclamation signing is put together annually by the African American Heritage committee. Each year embraces a different theme. This years’ theme is “Black Migrations.”
“The great migration was a mass movement of about 5 million southern blacks to the North and West between 1915 and 1960,” said Tech. Sgt. Tiara Hinton, a 28th Force Support Squadron lodging noncommissioned officer in charge. “The economic motivations for migrations were a combination of the desire to escape oppressive conditions in the South with the promise of greater prosperity in the North.”
In honor of African America History Month, the African American Heritage committee put together a series of events for the base, such as the proclamation signing, a spoken word event and a gospel worship service at the Freedom Chapel.
The Holbrook Library also had a monthlong African American History Month display.
“The [gospel worship service] highlighted the theme – Black Migrations,” said Hinton. “Joyce Jefferson, a member of the National Association for Interpretation, [performed] a skit representing a former slave who has moved throughout the United States."
In addition, the African American Heritage committee worked alongside Working Against Violence Inc. to assemble a volunteer event in recognition of African American History Month.
“Hosting events like these help us to learn about different cultures and traditions,” said Hinton. “The more knowledge the better. I’d really like to thank everyone involved.”