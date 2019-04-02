Trojan. Smithwick. Tinton. Terry.
At one time, those long-gone towns were very much a part of the West River landscape. Time and tide — as well as the coming of the railroad — has seen them and other ghost towns disappear. However, they will come back to life in “Vanished South Dakota,” an upcoming South Dakota Public Broadcasting documentary.
Four preview screenings of the documentary will be held in four different Black Hills cities starting April 3, according to a news release. Documentary producer Stephanie Rissler told Compass magazine that a 30-minute sneak peek of the film, which is still being completed, will be shown at each of the screenings. She said the goal is to have the full documentary done by July 1 and to go to air in August.
Admission is free to each screening.
The genesis of “Vanished South Dakota” came from research done for other historical documentaries, Rissler said. While traveling across the state for work on other films, they would discover histories of towns that were either gone or were just about gone. Rissler made note of these, hoping someday to do more digging.
Later, they did a segment about 10 minutes long for the monthly show “Dakota Life” that focused on vanished towns in the north-central region of the state — near places like Timber Lake, Isabel and Watertown.
After the segment aired and was put on SDPB’s website, the reaction from viewers was amazing, Rissler said.
“People were excited to see these old towns, to hear the history from the people that we interviewed — and that was a 10-minute video,” she said. “So we chewed on the idea and thought, you know, should we do something bigger, a full-blown documentary? And we said 'yes, let’s do it.'”
From there, armed with suggestions from viewers as well as ideas from the state historical society, the team started doing research. That involved talking to small museums and people who could give insight into vanished towns. They traveled to about 70 of those towns, with about 30 towns’ stories to be featured in the final film and others possibly being showcased in some manner.
“It was really doing a lot of digging, a lot traveling, a lot of phone calls and just visiting with South Dakotans about a lot of this history that we’ve all forgotten about and collecting that information,” Rissler said.
The research journeys brought them to West River and looking at the aforementioned towns as well as places like Ralph, Spokane, Cascade, Harding, Nashville and Dewey, among others, that will appear in the final version of the film, Rissler said.
The towns may be gone, but they can leave behind a rich history. Take Terry, for example, which Rissler said was once one of the biggest mining towns and was the place where Calamity Jane died. Today, an old cemetery is about all that remains of the Terry area, the land of which is private and owned by a mining company.
The railroad is the common thread among the demise of many of the vanished towns, Rissler said.
As the steam engine moved across the Great Plains, towns popped up along the tracks to provide water for the trains. But what the railroad gave, it also took away.
“Once transportation moved to no longer needing the railroad and those lines were pulled up, the towns would disappear,” Rissler said.
Still, people will try to keep the remnants of the disappeared towns alive, such as the Terry cemetery.
“It’s pretty amazing. There’s still wooden markers that are there, a lot of unmarked graves that are there, but they do try to keep it up and people can go visit it,” Rissler said.
The four West River preview screenings of the documentary are:
- Deadwood — 5:30 p.m. April 3, Days of ’76 Museum; Q&A with Rissler and historian William Jacob Stone
- Rapid City — 6 p.m. April 4, SDPB Black Hills Studios; Q&A with Rissler and Gary “Doc” Kuchar of the Custer County Historical Society
- Hot Springs — 2 p.m. April 5, Hot Springs Theatre; Q&A with Rissler and historian Glen Reaser
- Spearfish — 1:30 p.m. April 6, High Plains Western Heritage Center; Q&A with Rissler, historian Chris Hills, and Black Hills State University history professor emeritus David Wolff