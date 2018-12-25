It was a brave dozen that showed up last Jan. 1 in Custer State Park.
That was how many people participated in the park’s annual First Day Hike. Normally, the event can draw upwards of 120 to 150 people, park Interpretative Programs Manager Lydia Austin said, but the opening day of 2018 brought temperatures of minus-9 degrees for those hardy hikers.
“Proud of ourselves for that one,” Austin said, laughing, of the cold-weather turnout.
This year’s First Hike starts at 10 a.m. at the park’s visitor center. The hike will be up to 2 miles — Austin said hikers are not required to go the entire distance — on the paved Creekside Trail. On Dec. 20, weather.com’s 10-day forecast for Custer had Jan. 1’s temps reaching a high of 28 degrees with partly cloudy skies and winds of about 11 mph.
This year’s First Day Hike — which is in its eighth year at Custer State Park, Visitor Services Program Manager Kobee Stalder said in an email — starts the park’s centennial year of 2019, Austin said. Discussion for the hike will focus on the park’s history and highlights of the park as hikers go past them, she said.
Hiking makes Custer State Park a summer destination, but seeing the park in the winter is a different experience, Austin said. For example, wildlife will be easier to see in the winter than during the summer.
“You’re not sharing the park with thousands of other people. The wildlife will be out more. It’s quieter,” Austin said.
Also, with fewer leaves on the trees, First Day hikers will get to see sights they normally wouldn’t during the more robust summer months, she said.
Austin recommends those considering participating in the hike dress in layers since it can get warm after hiking a while and also wear shoes or boots with good ankle supports. She also advised attendees to bring snacks and water.
Stalder said in his email that First Day Hikes have been going on since 1992 when it originated in Massachusetts. Today, all 50 states participate, with last year’s program drawing 61,800 participants.
For more information, call the park at 255-4515.
Here are some other events to start the new year:
• First Day Snowshoe Hike — Get snowshoe lessons on the Mickelson Trail from 1-3 p.m. Snowshoes can be reserved. A daily or annual pass trail is required, according to the event’s page on gfp.sd.gov. Call 584-3894 for more information or to make shoe reservations.
• New Year’s Day Volksmarch — Register at the Hotel Alex Johnson in Rapid City at 1 p.m. Jan. 1. Call 721-7191 for more information.