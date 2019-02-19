This is one time where potty humor is accepted and encouraged.
The 13th annual Nemo Outhouse Races will take place Feb. 23, at Nemo Guest Ranch. The event is partnered with Naja Shriners, and will also hold a Chili Cook-off Contest and a raffle with prizes up to $500. This fun family event is free and open to the public.
The idea for the races came to owners Troy and Willie Shaye during a conversation with a family member who had brought up wanting to attend the races in his hometown. The Shayes thought it was a good idea, and started doing research on the event. They found that other towns across the country were holding similar events, and decided to put together their own.
“We thought we would try to put it together, and the first year was just to get everybody out of their homes and cure their cabin fever,” Willie Shaye said.
Every year, the races draw a large crowd. Last year’s event saw a turnout of more than 1,200 people. Shaye said they've had participants travel from as far as Las Vegas, Nevada, to take part in the races.
Participants will compete in a series of timed races in man-made outhouses. Outhouses must be human-powered; no electric-, solar-, or gas-powered assistance is allowed. They must also have four walls, a roof, a doorway, and a seat with at least one hole. They can have a door, but it must be open during the race.
Outhouses must be a minimum of 9 square feet at the base, a maximum overall width not to exceed 6 feet (including grasping or pushing devices), and a minimum height of 5 feet from the floor to the highest point of the roof. They can be built from any material except glass, and must be structurally sound. Sponsors names may be displayed anywhere on the outside.
Participants must be 12 years of age or older. There are three age divisions for teams, based on the average age of each division. Teams can be made up of two to five people and one person must ride in the outhouse during the race. There will be a mandatory pit stop at mid-race for a fire drill. Hand-made trophies will be awarded to the winners of each category, as well as a trophy to the person who’s traveled farthest to participate. The crowd can also vote to award prizes to the most original outhouse.
For the younger crowd, there is a children's shovel race where kids in teams of two — one sitting in a No. 12 scoop shovel while the other pushes the shovel — race to a marker.
Willie Shaye is pleased with the popularity of this event and hopes to continue it for many years to come.
“The exposure we've had for this, and the more people want to come and see it for themselves is what it's really all about. As long as everybody's interested, we’re more than happy to continue it every year," she said.
Entry fee for teams is $65, which includes an event T-shirt. Parking, food, and beverages will be available, with all net proceeds benefiting the NAJA Shrine Kids Hospital Transportation Fund. Team check-ins begin at 10 a.m. and the races start at 1 p.m.
For more information on how to sign up to participate, visit nemo500.com or call 578-2708.