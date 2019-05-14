The start of tourist season isn’t for a few more weeks, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get out and take advantage of the state parks in the area.
South Dakota Game Fish and Parks is hosting its annual State Parks Open House and Free Fishing Weekend May 17-19. This long-standing tradition happens every year the weekend before Memorial Day weekend and is an opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite.
Residents can enjoy free entrance into all South Dakota state parks and recreation areas. Camping fees still apply. This weekend is also Free Fishing Weekend. No fishing licenses are required, but regulations and limits still apply.
“This weekend encourages families to make new traditions. People can check out their local parks or visit parks they haven’t visited before. It’s a great way to get out there and make some memories,” said Emilie Miller, Visitor Services Coordinator for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks
GF&P operates 13 state parks, 43 recreation areas, four nature areas, two historic sites and one trail statewide. A number of those parks will host special events to kick off the summer, including Custer State Park, which will host a number of activities throughout the weekend, including hay rides and an Ice Cream Social.
This year marks the 100th year of Outdoor Traditions for GF&P, and to celebrate, 30 parks are participating in the statewide 100 Year Scavenger Hunt. Each of the 30 parks has five different 100-year markers throughout.
To participate, visitors will find and take a selfie with each marker. They then send their selfies to parkinfo@state.sd.us to win a chance at that park's prize package. Participating parks in the area include Angostura Recreation Area, George S. Mickelson Trail, and Rocky Point Recreation Area. Visit gfp.sd.gov/100-years/ for more info.
GF&P encourages visitors to share their experiences digitally using the hashtag #MySDTradition to reflect on the past 100 years, and share memories and traditions on social media. Snapchat Filters will also be created for Open House Weekend at Custer State Park to allow users to show off where they are.
For more information, or to see a full list of activities, visit gfp.sd.gov.