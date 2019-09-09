Rangers at Wind Cave National Park will lead programs this September to listen for the bugle of the Rocky Mountain elk.
Throughout the month, rangers are giving brief interpretive programs about elk before taking a short hike, or leading a caravan to a nearby pullout, to listen for them. These programs are offered Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings through Sept. 28.
Participants meet at the Elk Mountain Campground Amphitheater at 7 p.m. and are encouraged to bring a flashlight, a camp chair or blanket to sit on, and to dress warmly.
“We encourage people to visit the park in the fall and listen for elk,” said Park Superintendent Vidal Dávila in a news release. “It’s a real sound of the season and something fun to listen for each year. Evening or early morning hours are best, and pullouts along Highway 87 usually have less traffic noise than those along Highway 385.”
The cave remains closed to tours because of elevator problems.
The park visitor center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 5. For more information, call the park at (605) 745-4600 or visit www.facebook.com/WindCaveNPS.