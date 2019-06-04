Adventures with art, animals, games, history and forensics await kids at a series of summer camps hosted by Deadwood History Inc. and the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission.
The Summer Camp Series started this week with Art Camp, where kids will have an exciting and unique experience discovering their inner artist. The camp will focus on elements of art: color, form, line, shape, space, texture and value.
Kids will learn a variety of methods to create original works of art. They'll get inspiration from real-life artists and will be introduced to several different styles of art. Art Camp is for kids going into grades 4 through 6. The camp is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 7. Camp starts and concludes at the Days of '76 Museum. Cost is $40 for members, $50 for non-members.
At Critter Camp, kids can discover the wildlife of the Black Hills during and learn about the habitats, environments and ecosystems of the animals in this region.
Campers will learn about animals that are native to the Black Hills and some that were introduced to the area. Representatives from the Black Hills Raptor Center will visit the camp and introduce students to a variety of native bird species. Critter Camp is for children going into grades 1 through 3. It will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11, 12 and 13 at the Days of '76 Museum. This camp is free.
One of the most requested summer camps is Game Camp. It's perfect for kids who love outdoor games, board games, card games, dice games and more.
Play games with your friends, invent new games to teach other campers, and learn the history behind some of your favorite games. Game Camp is offered to kids going into grades 4 through 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17–21 at the Days of '76 Museum. Cost is $40 for members, $50 for non-members.
At Wild West Camp, find out what life was like as a cowboy, a pioneer, a miner, a Native American and a Victorian in the Black Hills.
Kids will learn how different people lived in South Dakota during the 19th and 20th centuries with hands-on experiences and activities. Wild West Camp is for kids going into grades 4 through 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24–28 at the Days of '76 Museum. Cost is $40 for members, $50 for non-members.
Kids will learn and use forensic investigation skills at CSI Camp. Figure out how to break the Morse code, find secret messages written in invisible ink, and crack an enigmatic code to solve the museum’s mysteries. This camp promises to be an engaging experience for kids.
CSI Camp is for kids going into grades 4 through 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8–12 at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center. Cost is $40 for members, $50 for non-members.
Explore the early days of Deadwood and find out what it meant to be a cowboy, a pioneer, a miner and more at Old West Camp.
Kids will focus on the lifestyle of early western settlers, learn about the legends and history of Deadwood, and learn some tricks of being a cowboy. Old West Camp is for students going into grades 1 through 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16–18. Camp starts and concludes at the Days of '76 Museum. This camp is free.
For more information or to register for summer camp, contact Amanda Brown, education director, at 578-1657. A $10 non-refundable deposit is required per camp. The deposit will be applied to the cost of each camp. Scholarships are available. The camps fill up quickly, so please reserve your space today.
Summer Camps are co-sponsored by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, Deadwood History, Black Hills Pioneer, Twin City Hardware, Bill Haas, Pack Horse, Mayor Turbiville Supporting Kids Fund, First Interstate Bank Lead-Deadwood Community Foundation, Lynn’s Dakotamart, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and the William Karl & Laura L. Haas Education Endowment.