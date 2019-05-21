STURGIS | Get out and enjoy the holiday weekend by exploring the many off-road trails in the Black Hills May 24-26 during the third-annual Sturgis Off-Road Rally.
This weekend-long event gives riders more than 3,000 miles of roads and trails to enjoy, on the best off-road trail system between the Rockies and the Appalachian Mountains. The weekend also includes a number of events Saturday and Sunday including many rides through the hills, a scavenger hunt, and a poker run.
“We started doing this event to try to bring more people into the Sturgis area during the shoulder season. We bring people in to have a good time in and around Sturgis and the forest with ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, and four-wheel drives,” said Jerry Cole, rally and events director for the city of Sturgis.
This event previously was held in the fall, but this year was moved to spring. This year’s events include Mayor's Ride and Social, Director's Ride, Search for Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt, Poker Run and Show n' Shine. The weekend will wrap up with a Memorial Day barbecue and a live performance Sunday evening by Spearfish-based Whiskey Bent Band at the Kickstands Campground.
The recent closing of motorized trails throughout the Black Hills National Forest has impacted trail riding, but Cole doesn’t anticipate it to affect turnout for the event.
“It won't help, but we still have people coming out for the event. I'm in contact with the Forest Service on a daily basis right now, and we have 2,000 miles or so of Forest Service Roads that are still open. So, we're looking forward to a good year,” he said.
Riders are encouraged to ride with respect and to educate non-locals on trail etiquette.
Rider registration begins at 4 p.m. Friday, and at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at City Hall. Tickets are $15 for single events or $65 for a weekend pass and can be purchased online at officialsturgisevents.com/off-road-rally.