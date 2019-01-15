Sole Sisters Hiking Group of Custer had the winning tree in the Custer State Park 2018 Festival of Trees, according to a press release.
The winning tree was made of hiking poles with natural and found-item ornaments. The contest drew more than 300 ballots.
Other groups that participated in the contest were Hay Camp Woodcarvers, Custer State Park Entrance Gate Attendants, Custer County Library, Tumbleweed 4-H Club, Southern Hills Animal Clinic, Ghost Canyon Quilters, Divine Shepherd Lutheran School, Kids Inc 4-H Club, and the Custer State Park Resorts.
For more information, find Custer State Park on Facebook or call the Park Office at 255-4515.