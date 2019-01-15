Try 1 month for 99¢
Winning Tree 011519

This tree made by Sole Sisters Hiking Group of Custer was picked as the winner of the Custer State Park 2018 Festival of Trees.

 Provided photo

Sole Sisters Hiking Group of Custer had the winning tree in the Custer State Park 2018 Festival of Trees, according to a press release.

The winning tree was made of hiking poles with natural and found-item ornaments. The contest drew more than 300 ballots.

Other groups that participated in the contest were Hay Camp Woodcarvers, Custer State Park Entrance Gate Attendants, Custer County Library, Tumbleweed 4-H Club, Southern Hills Animal Clinic, Ghost Canyon Quilters, Divine Shepherd Lutheran School, Kids Inc 4-H Club, and the Custer State Park Resorts.

For more information, find Custer State Park on Facebook or call the Park Office at 255-4515.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.