Rapid City will be home to large St. Patrick’s Day events of its own.
The city’s parade will start at 11 a.m. March 16 in the downtown area, with special food and entertainment in the holiday’s tradition available at the Hotel Alex Johnson ballroom starting at 6 p.m. Also, the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology’s Dublin Dash race will start at 10 a.m. March 16.
According to the event’s Facebook page, the parade will go along Main and St. Joseph streets and will feature the world’s tallest leprechaun, a color guard, floats, unicyclists, fire trucks, St. Patrick and more.
To enter a float in the parade, call Jim at 605-342-1200. The lineup will begin at 10 a.m. south of Dacotah Bank at Second and St. Joseph streets.
The special holiday meal at the Hotel Alex Johnson will feature pork tenderloin, cod cakes, accordion potatoes, special soup, carrot and parsnip mash, Guinness brownies and more, according to a press release. Beverages available will include coffee, tea and a cash bar.
Slipjig will provide live music.
Cost is $35 apiece for members of the Black Hills Celtic Society and $40 each for nonmembers. Tickets, which must be bought in advance, are available at the Celtic Connection, 517 Sixth St. in Rapid City or 605-716-904, or from Society members. There will be no ticket sales at the door.
Early registration the 13th annual Dublin Dash through noon March 15 is $20, or $15 for members of the Black Hills Runner’s Club or entrants who have a Mines ID. Registration the day of the race is $25. Check-in and registration starts at 9 a.m. at O’Harra Stadium, with the race beginning at Steele Avenue Park. The proceeds from the race will go toward a scholarship and helping students get to regional conferences, according to the event's Facebook page.
A prize will be given for best group costume. Prizes will be given out at Murphy’s Pub.
Go to foundation.sdsmt.edu to register or for more information.