Custer County Fair
The 2018 Custer County Fair will run Aug. 9-12 at the Custer County Fairground in Hermosa. It will be held in conjunction with 4-H Achievement Days. The fair starts with a kick-off supper at 5 p.m. Thursday, followed by competitive Barn Yard Olympics. Displays will open Friday and livestock judging also begins. The annual Hermosa Roping Club Ranch Rodeo will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, and music follows. Saturday night will bring the 5th Annual Custer County Classic Bull Riding, and Sunday will bring the 4th Annual Car Show and a parade. For more, visit www.custercountyfair.com or www.facebook.com/ Custer County Fair.
The tale of outlaw Jack Sully
PIERRE – The tale of notorious South Dakota outlaw Jack Sully will be told at 7 p.m. CDT on Aug. 14 at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre. J.G. Swedlund will discuss his book “Rustler on the Rosebud: The Legend of Jack Sully,” a fictional account of the longtime rustler. Sully lived in the days of the open range and told friends he only took cattle from big companies who ran cattle free of charge on reservation land, causing some to see him as a defender of the little guy. He was elected sheriff of Charles Mix County in Dakota Territory in 1872, but Sully was gunned down in 1904 as he attempted to ride away from a posse that had surrounded his home. The event is free. Those who cannot attend in person can call 605-773-6006 about joining the meeting.
Josh Cellars’ ‘Toast to Heroes’
Today, Aug. 7, as part of the rally’s Military Appreciation Day, Josh Cellars is sponsoring a “Toast to Heroes” military appreciation event with parachutist and retired U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Dana Bowman, a double-amputee. The event will kick off with Dana’s parachute jump at 2 p.m. at 1401 Lazelle St., followed by a celebration where attendees can write notes of appreciation to active duty service members, which Josh Cellars will deliver via Operation Gratitude.
Sanson Ranch hikes
WIND CAVE - Rangers are leading three-hour tours of the Sanson Ranch and Buffalo Jump on Saturdays through Aug. 11. Tours are 1.5 miles long and moderately strenuous. Meet at the Wind Cave Visitor Center at 8:45 a.m. dressed for the weather with water, sunscreen, hiking shoes, and insect repellant. Participants will then car caravan out to the Sanson Ranch. Native Americans hunted buffalo on the land more than a thousand years ago, driving them over cliffs. Tipi rings provide additional evidence of Native Americans in the area.
Black Hills Goes Broadway
Black Hills Community Theatre joins with Music Adds Up to present a concert full of musical theater songs. Black Hills Goes to Broadway has been an annual fundraiser for Music Adds Up for the past three years, but this will be the first time Black Hills Community Theatre will be involved. The majority of the proceeds support music education in Rapid City Area Schools. The revue will include both current and classic show songs. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Studio Theater in The Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. Tickets: $20, available at the Performing Arts Center Box Office, at 605-394-1786 or at www.performingartsrc.org
‘The Game's Afoot’
Black Hills Playhouse presents “The Game's Afoot,” winner of the 2012 Mystery Writers of America Edgar Allen Poe Award for Best Play. It is December 1936, and Broadway star William Gillette, admired for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry, when one of the guests is stabbed to death. Show times are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday, with 2 p.m. matinees on Wednesday and Sunday. Playing through Aug. 19. Tickets are $16 for children 18 and under, $25 for students with school identification, $31 for military and for seniors 62 and up, and $34 for adults. Tickets are available at the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 255-4141, or at bit.ly/1xQG2bl. Rated PG.