What a wicked thing
Singer and sometimes actor Chris Isaak brings his 1950s rock & roll style and crooner sound to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre at 7 p.m. Wednesday. In the course of Chris Isaak's career, he has released nine extraordinary albums, twelve singles, been nominated for two Grammy awards, acted in several motion pictures and starred in his own critically acclaimed TV series. He is best known for his hit "Wicked Game," as well as the popular hit songs "Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing" and "Somebody's Crying." Tickets, available at the civic center website, range from $49 to $125.
Don’t hand me no lines
The Georgia Satellites will bring an Atlanta flavor of Southern rock to Rapid City’s Main Street Square starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. The band is best known for its 1986 hit single, "Keep Your Hands to Yourself." Their music has enjoyed critical acclaim, but the Georgia Satellites never had another Top 40 hit. Free.
Get up, get fit
Join the Regional Health Sports Performance Institute powered by EXOS for Fit in the Square, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Main Street Square in Rapid City. Fit In the Square, a fun one-hour group fitness series, is free and open to all ages and fitness levels.
‘Black Elk Peak Revealed’
The remarkable history of Black Elk Peak will be revealed at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Journey Museum, Rapid City. Join author Bradley Saum as he relays the unique and untold stories that are linked to the highest point in the Black Hills. Named in honor of the historical significance of the sacred ground to Lakota people and the achievements of Black Elk as a respected Holy Man of the Oglala, Black Elk Peak's segmented and scattered story is unveiled.
Klezmer Five
Join a gathering of local Jewish musicians to learn the rich history of Jewish culture in the Black Hills, including Klezmer music's impact on American genres throughout the years. Guests include Ann Stanton and Stan Adelstein. “First Friday - Klezmer Five” will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Journey Museum in Rapid City. Each First Friday features a community gathering showcasing the various cultures that called Dakotah Territory their home. First Fridays are included in regular admission price to the museum and free for museum members.
Pine Ridge pow wow
The 33rd annual Oglala Lakota Nation Wacipi Rodeo Fair runs Aug. 2-5 at the Pow Wow Grounds in Pine Ridge. Lunch and Supper will be served daily. The event includes a carnival, pow wow with multiple grand entries, vendors, a daily flag raising, rodeo, horse races, golf, parade, softball, baseball, fishing derby, horse shoe tournament, volleyball, basketball, and more. Camping is available. For more information, call 605-667-8420. The cost is $5 for ages 6 to 59, and free to others.