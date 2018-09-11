Luke Bryan in concert
Country-music superstar Bryan brings his What Makes You Country Tour to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center at 7 p.m. Sept. 13. Bryan, who is a judge on ABC’s “American Idol” in between cranking out hit songs and records, released the album “What Makes You Country” last December, which opened in the top spot on the Billboard 200 and contains the No. 1 country-radio song “Light It Up.” Ticket prices range from $39.75 to $89.75, with a VIP-experience package set at $281.50 and a premium “Platinum Seat”package available for $395. For more information, go to www.gotmine.com.
Black Hills Beer Run
Spearfish’s Black Hills Beer Run hits its fifth anniversary when the 5K fun run/walk starts at noon Sept. 16 in the City Park, 115 S. Canyon St. This year’s event will feature the Best Black Hills Beer Run Brewer contest, as well as the costume contest. Food and prizes also will be available. There will be three age divisions for the race: 21 and older, $35 entry fee; 17-20, $20; and 8-16, $10. Funds raised by the event will benefit the D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery. To sign up, search for the event on www.active.com. For more information, email bhbeerrun@gmail.com or call 605-641-4404.
Fall Flavors Festival
Food and fun will be the highlights of Belle Fourche’s third annual Fall Flavors Festival, which will start at 9 a.m. Sept. 16 at the Historic Roosevelt Events Center, 1010 State St. The event’s 5K starts things off at 9 a.m., followed by the Burger Throw-Down at 11 a.m. The Baking and Preserves Competition also will take place during the day. The Belle Fourche Cowboy Band and Spearfish Irish Tuning Session will provide music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids’ games and a vendor fair will be among the other offerings at the festival. To sign up for a competition, call 605-892-2676.
Touch-a-Truck
Children and adults alike can get up close and personal with trucks of many sizes and types from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at Black Hills Harley Davidson, 2820 Harley Drive in Rapid City. Attendees will get to experience vehicles in fields such as emergency, delivery, construction, utility and more. This event is a fundraiser for Children’s Museum of the Black Hills. Tickets are $8 per person older than 1 year old. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to www.childrensmuseumbh.org/touch-a-truck/.
September Paint Party
Aspiring artists of all skill levels are welcome to this event, which runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the BankWest Classroom at the Dahl Arts Center, 713 7th St. in Rapid City. An area artist will help participants through the process. Supplies will be provided, and drinks and music will be available. Cost to register is $35 per person. For more information, call Emma Rivers at 605-394-4101 or email to emma@thedahl.org.
Rush No More Jam Session
This free event, which takes place Wednesdays in September, kicks off at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Rush No More RV Resort and Campground, 21137 Brimstone Place in Sturgis. Anyone can come play and join in with other musicians, or just listen and enjoy a night of music. Brats, burgers, other concessions and a beer garden also will be available. Go to www.rushnomore.com for more information.