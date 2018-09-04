Some people love creating blocks and stitching them together.
In the mid-90s, a handful of Hill City women bought a book, agreed on colors and taught themselves quilting. The pattern was a sampler, with each block unique.
Five years later, as townsfolk shrugged, some of the five planned a one-day outdoor quilt show modeled on an outdoor extravaganza in Sisters, Oregon.
Traffic came to a standstill on Main Street in Hill City for that first show in 2000, and the shrugs did too. Hill City was home to a quilters’ rally.
Eight years later, the event moved indoors to escape wind and weather, doubled in size and expanded to two days. On Sept. 8-9, 10 years after expanding, Hill City’s Quilt Show & Sale will draw as many as 1,200 visitors, with some coming from as far away as Omaha, Minneapolis or Denver. They will view 250 colorful quilts, shop vendors for fabric and equipment, and attend quilting demonstrations and dinners.
They’ll be talking quilts the whole time, from hand-dyed fabrics to paper piecing patterns.
This is “fun, fun, fun” for people like Sherryl Alexander, who is fluent in everything quilt: appliqué, patterns, stitching, sewing machines, long-bar quilters, quilt computers, colors and fabric.
For those of us who don’t speak quilting, the Hill City event is still a pretty sight and a pretty amazing display of skills.
Alexander, one of the five quilters who switched from sewing children’s clothes to what are essentially fancy bed covers in the 1990s, will be this year’s featured artist, meaning she will have her own display space. She set out a few of her amazing pieces for admiration in a basement space last week, and she’d love to talk about them at length.
Alexander’s skills have come a long way from her initial projects, when the colors were too similar and blended into an indistinguishable mass.
“Color is huge,” she says, before adding, “Precision is pretty important.” Alexander does bookkeeping in her other life. Precision is pretty appealing.
Her latest product is an intricate Bargello pattern (cover of Compass) – an almost three-dimensional appearing creation made from 2,820 neatly stitched fabric squares. Three of the center rows, she emphasizes, measure a quarter-inch across.
“That’s kind of the ultimate ‘I did that,’” she says.
It certainly is.
“I tend to like to do one huge challenge per year,” she says.
Alexander is a bit quilt obsessed. Fellow quilters sometimes tell her she’s crazy, she admits. Her husband nods knowingly as she heads upstairs after dinner to a room dedicated to quilting. She works on quilts daily. She professionally finishes quilts for others in her quilting room.
Three library shelves hold an extensive fabric stash, with each cloth piece tagged with the price, date of purchase and other notes. The computerized quilting machine here costs as much as a large car, but it has paid for itself. There’s also a television, where Alexander likes to cheer on the Denver Broncos tearing a seam up the middle.
Quilts have come a long way from when everything was stitched by hand and some quilts required 1,000 hours to complete.
Alexander has almost as much fun up there as at the annual Outlaw Ranch retreats, where quilting continues from 8 a.m. until midnight for four days in a row.
“Fun, fun, fun,” she says.
The retreats draw up to 70 quilters, ranging from expert to absolute beginner.
This year’s show will feature a dinner and bed turning at 5 p.m. Saturday. Advance registration is required by calling 574-2937.
Dinner is served in the presence of a bed layered with quilts, which are peeled away one at a time as the owner or creator tells its story. Some talk about how a treasured quilt came into their possession. Others talk about how all of the pieces – like the quilt show itself – methodically came together.