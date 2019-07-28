{{featured_button_text}}

Here are some of the other big names performing in the Black Hills during this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Aug. 2

Hinder, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse outdoor stage

Skid Row, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Aug. 3

Everlast, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse

Keith Urban, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Aug. 4

Hellyeah, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse

Godsmack, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Aug. 5

Jamey Johnson, 10 p.m., Iron Horse

Styx, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Aug. 6

Cheap Trick, Foghat and Puddle of Mudd, 7:30 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon

Hairball, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse

Disturbed, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Aug. 7

Theory of a Deadman, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Hairball, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse

Snoop Dogg, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Aug. 8

Jackyl, 7:30 p.m., Full Throttle, $25

Hairball, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse

Toby Keith, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Aug. 9

Volbeat, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Aug. 10

Tech N9Ne, 7:30 p.m., Full Throttle

Reverend Horton Heat, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

Badflower, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse

Zakk Sabbath, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip

All Iron Horse Concerts are free; Buffalo Chip concerts are included with campground admission, which varies by type of pass and day. 

