Here are some of the other big names performing in the Black Hills during this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Aug. 2
Hinder, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse outdoor stage
Skid Row, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Aug. 3
Everlast, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse
Keith Urban, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Aug. 4
Hellyeah, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse
Godsmack, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Aug. 5
Jamey Johnson, 10 p.m., Iron Horse
Styx, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Aug. 6
Cheap Trick, Foghat and Puddle of Mudd, 7:30 p.m., Full Throttle Saloon
Hairball, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse
Disturbed, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
You have free articles remaining.
Aug. 7
Theory of a Deadman, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Hairball, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse
Snoop Dogg, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Aug. 8
Jackyl, 7:30 p.m., Full Throttle, $25
Hairball, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse
Toby Keith, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Aug. 9
Volbeat, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Aug. 10
Tech N9Ne, 7:30 p.m., Full Throttle
Reverend Horton Heat, 8:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
Badflower, 10:30 p.m., Iron Horse
Zakk Sabbath, 10:30 p.m., Buffalo Chip
All Iron Horse Concerts are free; Buffalo Chip concerts are included with campground admission, which varies by type of pass and day.